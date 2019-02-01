The "Patient Simulators Market to 2025 Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Adult Patient Simulator, Infant Simulator, and Childbirth Simulator); End User (Academic Institutes, Hospitals, and Military Organizations) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 718.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 217.2 Mn in 2017. The Europe patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018-2025.

Factors such as high cost of patient simulators is the major challenge of the patient simulators market. Costs associated with the use of medium- and high-fidelity manikins were calculated to determine the total cost for each. For instance, 3B Scientific Patient Care Manikin BASIC, for simulation in healthcare was developed for scenario-based training of basic patient care and nursing skills. The simulator costs approximately US$ 2700.

However, virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators is the trend during recent years. Virtual reality simulator is the type of simulator used in endoscopy and bronchoscopy skills training. The learners are able to practice lower and upper gastrointestinal flexible endoscopy and bronchoscopy. With the help of virtual reality patients, the simulator gives haptic and audio feedback. They also allow learners to practice a variety of laparoscopic techniques which include cutting, clipping, knot-tying, and camera navigation.

Europe patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Europe patient simulators market, based on end user was segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, and military organizations. In 2017, the academic institutes segment is expected to dominate the market based on the end user contributing a share of 41.9%. This is primarily attributed to rising training programs in the academic institutes using simulators. Moreover, academic institutes segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Companies Featured

CAE Healthcare

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems Inc.

VirtaMed AG

Altay Scientific Group S.R.L.

Gaumard Scientific

Ambu A/S

SIMStation GmbH

Simulaids

Mentice AB

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Europe Patient Simulators Market Key Takeaways

3. Europe Patient Simulators Market Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Europe Patient Simulators Market Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Treatment Methods

4.1.2 Growing Technological Advancement

4.1.3 Rising Focus On Patient Safety

4.2 Key Market Challenge

4.2.1 High Cost of Patient Simulators

4.3 Key Market Opportunity

4.3.1 Growth Potential In Emerging Markets

4.4 Future Trend

4.4.1 Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality In Patient Simulators

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Patient Simulators Market- Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market, by Geography Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions

6. Europe Patient Simulators Market Analysis by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market Shares by Product, 2017 2025 (%)

6.3 Adult Patient Simulators Market

6.4 Infant Simulators Market

6.5 Childbirth Simulators Market

7. Europe Patient Simulators Market Analysis by End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market Shares by End User, 2017 2025 (%)

7.3 Academic Institutes Market

7.4 Hospitals Market

7.5 Military Organizations Market

8. Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3 Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 by Product (US$ Mn)

8.4 Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 by End User (US$ Mn)

8.5 Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts, by Country (2017 2025 (%)

8.6 Germany Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.7 France Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.8 UK Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.9 Italy Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.10 Spain Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.11 Rest of Europe Patient Simulators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

Related Topics: Hospital Management, Medical Devices, Maternal and Neonatal Care