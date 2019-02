Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 01-Feb-2019 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF Designation of issuer SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA CS 91051 Z. I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne Cedex Date of Total number of Total number of Total number information shares making theoretical of net voting up the issued voting rights rights capital including treasury shares January 31, 2019 92,180,190 161,024,614 161,021,248 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JJFPOBNEVO [1] Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 771803 01-Feb-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=93b085b913962cfc47383f5161eeaa60&application_id=771803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 01, 2019 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)