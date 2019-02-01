Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 31-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---