Magnate Worldwide Welcomes Dante Fornari as New CEO

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide ("MWW") today announced the appointment of Dante Fornari as its new Chief Executive Officer. Fornari is an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in the Transportation and Logistics industries.

As CEO of Magnate Worldwide, Mr. Fornari will assume overall responsibility for the strategic direction, long-term vision, and business strategy that will guide its business units, while concentrating on growing the business both organically and through acquisitions.

"Magnate represents a brand and heritage that I'm proud to join," said Mr. Fornari, "I look forward to leveraging my experience to build upon the great leadership and the company's growing position in the transportation and logistics space."

Prior to joining Magnate Worldwide, Fornari most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Logistics at OIA Global. During his career, he has excelled in executive leadership roles at industry leaders such as Agility Logistics, OHL, and BAX Global where he led and motivated worldwide teams of over 1,100 employees and managed profit and loss statements exceeding $500 million in revenue. Fornari holds a BS in Economics from Rutgers University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dante to lead Magnate Worldwide in its next level of development," commented Daniel Para, Chairman, "Dante has a proven track record of driving businesses to profitability and market leadership that makes him the ideal leader towards further market expansion, technology development, and efficient operations. Dante will complement our leadership team, while introducing new ideas to ensure successful development."

About Magnate Worldwide

MWW is a shipping and logistics company focused on asset-light premium logistics that serves its clients by providing experienced and skilled operational and customer focused talent. MWW's objective is to build through select acquisitions a diversified asset-light logistics company that offers a single source for time-critical and service-sensitive solutions through its domestic and international transportation network. With a strong capital position and seasoned management team, MWW is building a leading premium transportation and logistics provider. Learn more at www.magnateworldwide.com.

