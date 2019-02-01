UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 1
Date:01 February 2019
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Subject: Director Declaration
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited announces that Mr Robert Fowlds, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed as a non-executive Director of LondonMetric Property Plc which is listed on the London Stock Exchange on 31 January 2019.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001