UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration

Date:01 February 2019

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Subject: Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited announces that Mr Robert Fowlds, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed as a non-executive Director of LondonMetric Property Plc which is listed on the London Stock Exchange on 31 January 2019.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001