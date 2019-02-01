sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.02.2019 | 13:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Date:01 February 2019

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Subject: Director Declaration

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited announces that Mr Robert Fowlds, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed as a non-executive Director of LondonMetric Property Plc which is listed on the London Stock Exchange on 31 January 2019.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire