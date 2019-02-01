sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.02.2019 | 14:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Oncoinvent Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oncoinvent is pleased to announce it has appointed Tore Kvam as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kvam has a extensive experience as CFO with several years also within the life science industry. He holds an MBA from the Norwegian Business School, BI and is a Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA) from the Norwegian School of Economics.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Kvam join the Oncoinvent team and expect that his broad experience within financial management and in developing companies will add great value in our efforts towards the commercialization of Radspherin," said Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO.

For further information, please contact::
Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +47-46-44-00-45
Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:
Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer
Cell: +47-95-93-41-99
Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/r/oncoinvent-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-financial-officer,c2730555


© 2019 PR Newswire