Oncoinvent Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Oncoinvent is pleased to announce it has appointed Tore Kvam as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kvam has a extensive experience as CFO with several years also within the life science industry. He holds an MBA from the Norwegian Business School, BI and is a Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA) from the Norwegian School of Economics.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Kvam join the Oncoinvent team and expect that his broad experience within financial management and in developing companies will add great value in our efforts towards the commercialization of Radspherin," said Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO.

For further information, please contact::

Jan A. Alfheim, Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +47-46-44-00-45

Email: alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:

Tore Kvam, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-95-93-41-99

Email: kvam@oncoinvent.com

