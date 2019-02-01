Picking the Best Technology Stocks as "4IR" Takes OffSteam engine. Electricity. Internet. Do you see the common denominator? All three are technological innovations, and all three respectively sparked the first three industrial revolutions.We're now witnessing the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" (4IR), and technology has once again laid the groundwork. It's obvious that the tech sector boasts some of the most lucrative investments of our time. So, naturally everybody is out looking for the best tech stocks.There's no doubt that the tech.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...