Example Tweet for K-Pop Twitter In-Stream Video Ads





SEOUL, KOREA, Feb 1, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Twitter is the best place for fans all over the world to find out and talk about what's happening in the K-Pop world in real-time. Last year, the most Tweeted personality on a global scale was K-Pop band BTS (@BTS_twt). There were also 56 million Tweets worldwide related to "2018MAMA" in December 2018, which is the biggest K-Pop award ceremony every year. Additionally, the live Twitter Blueroom for K-Pop band EXO (@weareoneEXO) in November 2018 was watched by 1.5 million people, setting the record for the most watched K-Pop TwitterBlueroom ever.With K-Pop being one of the top global conversation drivers on Twitter, the platform has now extended its In-Stream Video Ads to K-Pop content. This will allow brands around the world to now run pre-roll video ads targeted at users who watch K-Pop content on the platform. Aside from increasing the profit of video content copyright holders on Twitter, it also enables brand advertisers to easily reach a young, high-engagement consumer audience who wants to support their favourite K-Pop bands by watching related videos on Twitter.To further provide advertisers a chance to maximise their campaign efforts, the platform also extended In-Stream Videos Sponsorships to exclusive Twitter-produced K-Pop content, allowing brands to insert pre-roll ads into video highlights of K-Pop TwitterBluerooms. These exclusive live Q&A sessions on Twitter with over 200 K-Pop artistes and their fans have established engaging conversations worldwide, with an average of 1 million viewership for each K-pop TwitterBluerooms in 2018. For example, in December 2018, LG U+ was the first brand to work with Twitter on this new advertising tool. Through the first sponsored Twitter K-pop Blueroom, LG U+ introduced their new performance video platform, U+ Idol Live, on a global scale to K-pop fans, accumulating up to 1 million views.Both In-Stream Video Ads and In-Stream Video Sponsorships will also allow brand advertisers to complement traditional advertising efforts through a synergistic effect with digital video advertising. In addition, there are no regional restrictions, allowing global brands to reach Kpop fans on Twitter in as many as 22 markets including: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates and US. Twitter plans to continue to expand the available countries of this service."In-Stream Video Ads and Sponsorships for K-Pop content will be the new marketing opportunity for brand advertisers to target young, high-engagement consumer audiences in the global market," said Yeonjeong Kim, Head of Global Content Partnerships in Twitter Korea. "In particular, we will focus on providing live TwitterBluerooms, behind the scenes of K-Pop artists as well as K-Pop music content that has strong entertainment value and high cultural influential power on Twitter."So far, Twitter Korea has partnered with the following companies to provide premium video content related to K-Pop music and K-Pop artists on Twitter:- Arirang International Broadcasting (@arirangworld, @_Simplykpop, @arirang_ASC,@aplus_arirang, @arirangtvnews)- DSP Media (@APRIL_DSPmedia, @KARD_Official)- Fantagio Music (@offclASTRO, @WekiMeki, @offclastroASTRO, @fantagiomusic_)- FNC Entertainment (@SF9official, @NFlyingofficial, @cherrybullet, @FNC_ENT)- JellyFish Entertainment (@gu9udan, @the_verivery, @RealVIXX, @jellyfish_ent)- Korea Herald (@Kpop_Herald)- Plan A Entertainment (@Apink_2011, @VICTON1109, @PlanA_2011)- RBW (@rbw_mamamo, @official_ONEUS)- SBS Plus (@SBSPLUSNOW, @THEKPOP_SBSPLUS)- Source Music (@gfrdofficial, @SOURCEMUSIC)- Starship Entertainment (@OfficialMonstaX, @WJSN_Cosmic, @official_soyou, @G_BoyFriend@STARSHIPent)- ThisIsGame (@thisisgamecom_)- WM Entertainment (@8_OHMYGIRL, @OHMYGIRLJAPAN, @WM_ONOFF, @_B1A4OFFICIAL,@WM_ent)- Woollim Entertainment (@Official_GNCD, @Official_IFNT, @Official_LVLZ, @woollim_ent)On the other hand, Nielsen Brand Effect Data (2017.11-2018.04) found that people who have viewed In-Stream Video Ads on Twitter showed 60% more 'Ad Recall', 30% more 'Brand Awareness', and 5% more 'Purchase Intent', compared to those who were not exposed to the Ads.Example Tweet for K-Pop Twitter In-Stream Video AdsEmbeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/Kpop_Herald/status/1087633988418600961About TwitterTwitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics, and everyday interests, see every side of the story. Join the open conversation. Watch live streaming events. Available in more than 40 languages around the world, the service can be accessed via twitter.com, Twitter Lite (mobile.twitter.com), an array of mobile devices, and SMS. For more information, please visit about.twitter.com, follow @TwitterSG, and download both the Twitter and Periscope apps at twitter.com/download and periscope.tv.Media ContactHeejung ShinTwitter Koreaheejungs@twitter.com@xinxi1Golin Singaporeon behalf of Twitter Asia Pacifictwitterap@golin.comSource: TwitterCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.