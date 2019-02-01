Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Credit Solutions ("ASCS") subsidiary has completed the integration and compatibility tests of the loan origination and processing systems of the Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank ("WRCB") (http://www.wrcb.com.cn/) with the Cubeler commercial lending platform.

The news follows an earlier announcement this year that ASCS had entered into an agreement to service commercial loans on behalf of WRCB and guaranteed by Wuxi Union SME Guarantee Co. Ltd. for an aggregate amount of up to CAD$1B.

"It was very important for us to complete the system integration and testing with WRCB prior to the start of the Spring Festival holiday", commented Mr. Jiangang Qiu, CEO of ASCS. "This will allow us to proceed with our first transactions shortly after we return from the holiday break. We want to thank WRCB for their cooperation throughout the process and look forward to what we believe will be a long and prosperous relationship for both parties", concluded Mr. Qiu.

Update on CEO Q&A Interview

Peak also announced that the results of the Q&A interview with the Company's CEO will be published on Tuesday February 5, 2019. The Company would like to thank all of those who took the time to submit their questions related to the recent developments surrounding its operations.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42594