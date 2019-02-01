High-end Nature of the Cannabis Plant Drives Businesses to Security Services

NEW YORK, February 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

Cannabis industry can target a large demographic, due to its multifaceted nature and medical, as well as recreational applications. Consumers can use cannabis to treat medical conditions such as arthritis, chronic pain, or epilepsy. It is also being used as a relaxation stimulant or just simply as a social lubricant. According to data compiled by Cowen analysts, the U.S. cannabis market is projected to generate USD 75 Billion in sales by 2030, revised from its previous forecast of USD 50 Billion by 2026. The firm estimates that there will be approximately 35 million cannabis consumers by the end of the forecast period. Based on current trends, the firm expects users to spend USD 1,500 on average per year for cannabis. Cowen says that the market is being propelled by the recent binge drinking behavior, opioid alternatives, and a large influx of first-time users. 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (OTC: PTVYF), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF), Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCL), Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB)

The overall cannabis market is still stunted due to its listing as a Schedule 1 drug. Cannabis is generally accepted as a medical solution, but recent trends are signaling that the recreational market is also expanding, as the general consensus turns positive. With the development of the broader cannabis market, new sectors within the industry have risen. In particular, the cannabis security sector emerged due to concerns over protecting facilities as well as transporting products and money. Coe Downing, Head of Engineering at Fedora Security, says the demand of legal cannabis in Canada has created an opportunity for high-end security firms, reported by the Montreal Gazette. "For a high-value crop like cannabis, you need every-inch of your business under camera surveillance. It's not just about seeing if Johnny went out the back door with some product," said Downing.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (OTC: PTVYF) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: SAFE). Yesterday the Company announced breaking news that, the Company, which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., has entered into a multi-year, service agreement to provide guarding and secure transport services to an affiliate of MJardin Group, Inc. ("MJardin") (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a global cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail with more than 30 cultivation facilities under operation. The agreement provides a full suite of security services to MJardin facilities in Canada including security patrols and equipment monitoring as well as secure transport of cannabis products.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by MJardin to provide security services," said Thomas Gerstenecker, CEO and Founder of 3Sixty. "We believe that this agreement provides more evidence that we are a leader in cannabis security in North America as we continue to attract high quality clients that trust us to secure their facilities and high value products. MJardin has one of the largest international footprints of any cannabis provider. We believe that its ambitions, to expand in the US, Canada, Europe, Africa and Latin America and to become a top three cannabis platform globally, align with our own strategic growth priorities.'

"Our goal is to remain a leader in cannabis-focused security by providing world-class security services to our top-tier customer base." added Thomas Gerstenecker. "We continue to seek new services to offer to our existing customers and we are looking beyond our borders for geographic expansion opportunities that allow us to export our expertise across Canada, the US and internationally through organic means and by executing on disciplined M&A. MJardin, based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Toronto and Barcelona, has more that 550,000 square feet under cultivation which, in our view, represents a tremendous opportunity to grow our security services business."

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring, educating consumers to live healthy. New Age Beverages Corporation recently announced the signing of an agreement to develop and distribute Marley branded cannabis-infused beverages. The first product to roll out in the Marley+CBD portfolio will be Marley+CBD Mellow Mood, relaxation drinks in 15.5 oz cans with 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving. Initial market rollout to customers will be in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan where cannabis is legal for responsible adult consumption. This rollout gives New Age a significant first-mover advantage in the CBD space with a globally-recognized brand platform, and positions the venture well for further expansion as regulations permit. Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales for New Age commented, "It makes my job a lot easier when I have retailers and distributors reaching out to me asking for specific products. From the moment the CBD movement began, I've been receiving calls non-stop asking when we'd be going to market with a Marley+CBDproduct. Retailers and distributors realize that it will be a long road for smaller CBD brands to gain traction and brand equity. Under the Marley brand platform, we are able to leverage a massive global brand with ties to healthy cannabis use, to ultimately grow a beverage brand beyond anything we have seen to-date."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. recently announced, further to its news release on June 27, 2018, it has entered into a definitive Agreement with Queen Genetics/Knud Jepsen A/S to establish two 50/50 joint ventures; the first for the purpose of producing commercial cannabis and cannabis oils and the second for developing and patenting innovative and commercially valuable elite cannabis genetics. The parties will form both joint ventures in Denmark with a goal to expand the Production JV into future low-cost European jurisdictions. "This JV is incredibly important to furthering TGOD's presence in Europe," commented Brian Athaide, Director and Chief Executive Officer of TGOD. "Knud Jepsen is a remarkable partner, having over 80 years of experience in R&D and cultivating plants in millions of square feet. As we roll out multiple phases of our JV and plan to increase the partnership to multiple countries across Europe, leveraging Knud Jepsen's expertise as operators, and our expertise in cannabis will be critical to TGOD's expansion throughout the continent. The partnership will allow TGOD to focus on building global sales and distribution channels, developing proprietary and patentable IP, and furthering brand equity," continued Athaide.

Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) established in March 2014, secured its first client/licensee in April 2014. To date, the Company has provided guidance for several clients that have successfully secured licenses to operate cannabis businesses within their state. Recently, Medicine Man Technologies announced a binding agreement that is expected to lead to the near-term acquisition of the Colorado licensee, Medicine Man Denver (MMD). MMD is one of the pioneering operators that helped establish the burgeoning cannabis industry over the past decade, with brand recognition far beyond its immediate market. Its operations include one of the largest indoor cultivations in the state of Colorado as well as four retail locations with combined sales that have kept it in the top tier of operators in the state. MDCL plans to pursue other acquisitions and partnerships with similar, mature industry leading operators, in the birth place of the legal cannabis industry and beyond. "Building upon MMT's established expertise as consultants that have helped win licenses and establish operations in 17 states with over 100 clients, these moves are keeping the promise of Medicine Man Technologies' vision to become an operator in this space," says Andy Williams, Medicine Man Technologies' Chief Executive Officer. "Once officially brought into the fold, MDCL's annual revenue run rate will exceed $40 million. We couldn't be more excited about what the future holds."

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) is an innovative brand management and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. Kathy Ireland, CEO of kathy ireland Worldwide and Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist of Level Brands, recently commented on the recent acquisition completion by the Company of the nationally recognized consumer brand cbdMD. "Over a year ago, we began to lead our efforts at Level Brands into the CBD business, through our kathy ireland Health & Wellness licensing unit. Since that time, we have learned a tremendous amount about CBD and the potential positive health benefits of this compound. In December, the Farm Bill was approved, and CBD is no longer listed as a Schedule 1 controlled substance. We believe the CBD market will dramatically and exponentially expand. With this incredible opportunity before us, we moved forward into the CBD industry and purchased cbdMD, a premier and nationally recognized, consumer CBD brand. Brand building is complex, rewarding and extraordinarily hard work, particularly in an industry which is so misunderstood by the very people we seek to help. We welcome Scott Coffman to our Board and Caryn Dunayer as President of cbdMD. Scott and Caryn, our innovative leaders, have done that extraordinarily hard work and continue to lead our company in powerful ways. We encourage everyone, including media and customers, to please visit and experience our ecommerce website at http://www.cbdMD.com, and purchase any of our wonderful products which are currently available at more than 700 retail locations nationwide. We are very proud that cbdMD manufactures its premium line of products at a North Carolina facility, using 100%, all-natural CBD extracted from organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free industrial hemp grown in the USA. We have a special place in our hearts for North Carolina. kathy ireland Worldwide was launched in this great state over 25 years ago with the Moretz family of Hickory, North Carolina, who continue as our partners today. With the acquisition of cbdMD, we believe Level Brands now becomes one of the leading CBD consumer companies in America. The cbdMD brand is showing consistent month-over-month double-digit growth rates and, with our available capital, we believe we can significantly accelerate awareness, revenue growth and implement an aggressive expansion and brand positioning plan which we believe will yield continued significant growth rates. We believe cbdMD will continue to gain significant market share in this growing industry. Our goal is to make cbdMD the #1 consumer CBD brand globally", said Ireland.

