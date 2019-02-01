The thin-film manufacturer this week signed an agreement with a clothing brand to develop a $1 billion solar thin film industrial park. No details have emerged yet as to how it will be funded or where exactly it will be based.Beijing-based thin-film giant Hanergy claims to have stolen a march on its Chinese rivals by signing a memorandum of understanding with a Saudi business for a $1 billion-plus, 1 GW "solar thin-film industrial park" in the kingdom. Hanergy yesterday highlighted in a press release about the agreement that was light on detail, that it was "the only Chinese renewable energy company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...