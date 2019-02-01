SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global SaaS Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

According to procurement experts, the SaaS market is headed for an accelerating spend momentum because of the extensive usage of vertical SaaS applications along with the growth of micro SaaS businesses, and the emergence of mobile-based SaaS applications. However, increasing data security concerns and limited internet connectivity will impede the SaaS market growth and fluctuate the SaaS pricing dynamics in some of the major economies. Read the Free Sample copy of this SaaS procurement market intelligence report to know more about this market.

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning by the top SaaS companies in their service delivery models is attracting a large portion of the customer base in the US. This is significantly contributing to the SaaS market growth in the region. End-user industries in North America are accounting for increased usage of SaaS-based applications such as HCM, office suites, e-mails, and web conferencing which is propelling the SaaS market growth in the region. The current SaaS market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate because of the increasing adoption of cloud computing software and rising demand for subcategories such as CRM from end-user industries.

This SaaS procurement market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall SaaS pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Buyers should also assess the customization capabilities of the SaaS applications which are crucial to determine the feasibility of these applications in their existing business infrastructure," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the SaaS pricing dynamics and the overall SaaS market growth in the following years:

Rising advertising and promotional costs will result in the category price growth

Increasing cyberattacks will contribute to the category risk

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: SaaS

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Overall SaaS pricing outlook

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

