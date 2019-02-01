sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,968 Euro		+0,051
+5,56 %
WKN: A0B9RM ISIN: CA07380N1042 Ticker-Symbol: OU6 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,958
1,021
15:08
0,969
1,02
15:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION0,968+5,56 %