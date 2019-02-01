Emerging Tech Showcased at Happiest Minds Blitz 2019

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation and emerging tech were the buzzwords at Happiest Minds 'Blitz 2019', which concluded on Thursday, 31st January. Blitz 2019, which was a glimpse into the 'tech of the future' with far-reaching consequences, is the annual tech fest of Happiest Minds, a next-generation Digital Transformation, Infrastructure, Security and Product Engineering Services company.

The grand finale, which showcased intelligent and futuristic digital solutions to promote the innovative culture in its organization, was held at St John's auditorium. It was the culmination of 10 events, which included workshops, hackathon, quiz, competitions, and talks, among others. Around 400 people participated in these events over the course of one-and-a-half months. The cultural event had 50 talented happiest minds showcasing their talents.



Blitz 2019 was designed with the objective of demonstrating Happiest Minds prowess and technological offerings and solutions in Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Robotics, Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), and Identity and Access Management Services (IDAM), among others.

A major attraction of the tech fest was 'Blitz Booths', in which 25 teams exhibited their unique solutions and products of the future, addressing diverse issues and problems. From smart farming, smart home, and robotics to university analytics solution, an AI/ML-driven proactive product content quality solution for retail, devops automation and chatbots, among others - the booths got an overwhelming response from experts and learners alike as they came face to face with the latest technological offerings, facilitating networking and dialogue. They were evaluated by a team of experts from Happiest Minds, and the top solutions were awarded cash prizes at the finale.

"This is the fifth edition of Blitz, which has now become a part of the Happiest Minds tradition. The theme this year was 'collaborate and innovate' and the focus was on emerging technologies," said Sridhar Mantha, CTO of Happiest Minds.

"We believe in the transformational potential of emerging digital technologies and their ability to deliver value to our people, our customers, and the society. Our solutions and offerings are aimed at enabling businesses to leverage the full potential of future technologies," said Joseph Anantharaju, CEO - Product Engineering Services at Happiest Minds.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, AI & cognitive computing, Internet of Things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications, SDN-NFV, RPA, blockchain, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India; Happiest Minds has operations in the U.S., UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com