Sungrow Joins PV CYCLE in Europe

Membership Supports the Company's Mission to Provide Clean Power for All

MUNICH and HEFEI, China, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 79 GW installed worldwide, has selected PV CYCLE to be their service partner for the Directive on Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) encompassing Sungrow's EMEA entities. The cooperation has commenced effective in January 2019. PV CYCLE, a non-profit, member-based organization offers collective and tailor-made waste management and legal compliance services for companies and waste holders around the world.

"As a leading renewable energy company and we take 'Clean power for all' as the mission, environmental responsibility and sustainability are at the core of what we are doing every day. PV inverters fall within the scope of the European WEEE directive, enabling us to better serve our customers in Europe, for instance by empowering partners to participate in pan-European tenders where compliance to WEEE is required," said Derek Huang, General Manager of Sungrow EMEA.

"We are very happy to welcome Sungrow as a leader in its industry as recycling is part of the high value-added strategy in the PV industry, recovering nearly 96% of materials while reducing the environmental impact of the collection process," said Jan Clyncke, CEO of PV CYCLE.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 79 GW installed worldwide as of December 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About PV Cycle

A non-profit, member-based organization, PV CYCLE offers collective and tailor-made waste management and legal compliance services for companies and waste holders around the world. Founded in 2007 by and for the PV industry, PV CYCLE today includes a broad range of waste products in its portfolio.