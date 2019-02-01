Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2019) - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) has received the second batch of analytical results from the 2018 exploration program on its Treasure Mountain Silver Base Metal - Precious Metal Property. The Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares.

The Treasure Mountain Silver property hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper; and two copper - molybdenum occurrences. Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property.

The property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine. The Treasure Mountain Silver Property is also located approximately 37 kilometers southwest of the Shovelnose Gold Property of Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSXV:WHN). Westhaven Ventures, in October, reported a diamond drill intersection of 8.95 grams per tonne gold and 65.47 grams per tonne silver over a 46.2 meter core length at its Shovelnose Property.

The trenching program is being conducted in the southeast region of the property, where the company has received a permit to conduct both trenching and diamond drilling. Previous 2018 summer work by the company within the Treasure Mountain Silver Property included rock geochemical sampling in the northeast region of the property. Sample highlights included 11.3 and 8.81 grams per tonne gold in grab samples at the northern Superior occurrence and Superior occurrence.

The current results are for rock grab samples collected in the southeast region, including significant analyses for base and precious metals, tellurium and anomalous indium values. The Rio Grande gold-silver-zinc-lead occurrence is reported in this region of the property. An area of sulfide mineralization in outcrop was located during the 2018 program northwest of the reported location of the Rio Grande occurrence.

Samples 118816 and 118817 are from a massive sulfide vein exposure. The vein at this exposure is approximately 10-15 centimeters wide, striking northeast-southwest. Samples 118815 and 118818 were from sulfide bearing sheared exposures.

The company also conducted trenching during 2018 in the southeast region of the property. Numerous outcrop grab samples from one trench returned anomalous gold values, including three samples returning 0.877, 0.46 and 0.359 grams per tonne gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.newdestinymining.com, contact Robert Birmingham, President and CEO, at 604-783-0499 or email info@newdestinymining.com.

