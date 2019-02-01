New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2019) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Outside Investment, New Technology Support Growing Cannabis Industry," featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP).

To make the most of this potential, Lexaria has created subsidiaries specializing in the use of DehydraTECH for cannabis. Lexaria CanPharm Corporation focuses on the cannabis market, providing DehydraTECH and other enhancements to the global cannabis industry. The company is in discussions to license its technology in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Lexaria Hemp Corporation. operates within the related hemp industry, which works with a specific form of cannabis that is low in psychoactive THC but potentially rich in other active ingredients. Lexaria Hemp is in discussions with a number of companies about how its product is used to deliver cannabidiol (CBD) derived from hemp.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and quicker onset of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has ten patents granted in the United States and Australia, and has filed over 50 patent applications worldwide across 10 patent families. Lexaria's technology provides more rapid delivery to the bloodstream, as well as important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

