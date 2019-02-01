A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on how competitor analysis framework helps businesses. The article gives a comprehensive overview of how competitor analysis is undertaken, the benefits of a competitor analysis framework, and how it helps businesses expand their customer reach.

How competitor analysis helps expand consumer reach

Competition is a part and parcel of business, however, their impact on business can be reduced if not completely mitigated by leveraging an effective competitor analysis framework. Furthermore, the rising market competition is laying pressure on companies to make their products or services unique when compared to their peers in the market. With the ever-changing market landscape and customer needs, companies often find it difficult to stay on par with the latest trends and competitor strategies. Competitor analysis solutions help overcome such challenges.

How competitor analysis helps expand consumer reach:

Identify up-selling and cross-selling opportunities

In an extremely competitive market cross-selling is one of the best strategies to win the price war. Suppliers can pair their products for greater convenience in the form of up-selling. Competitor research helps identify market opportunities and build a competitive strategy to cross and up-sell the company's products/services.

Encourage brand loyalty

Competitor analysis framework helps build strong relationships with the customers. Companies can analyze what the competitors are offering and what are the points where the company can improve its performance. This allows them to offer more than their competitors and promotes repeat purchases.

Adjust prices

If a supplier is offering cheaper goods elsewhere, there are greater chances of customers moving towards those offerings. So, without the right competitor analysis frameworks to help assess the buying behavior of customers, the company's response time will become slow, making their chances of losing out on loyal customers high.

