The global shower curtain retail market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Over the years, consumer spending on home decor which includes home textile products (such as shower curtains) has increased. One of the major driving factors for increased consumer spending on home furnishing products is the growing consumer interest in home renovation. The increasing availability of home textile products such as shower curtains plays a vital role in helping the consumers select the home decor based on their requirements. Consumers who renovate their homes look for unique designs and colors in shower curtains that could provide an aesthetic and modern look to their homes. Therefore, the growing sensibilities toward aesthetic of household furnishing and rise in the number of home renovations will drive the global shower curtain retail market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for eco-friendly shower curtains will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global shower curtain retail market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global shower curtain retail market: Increasing demand for eco-friendly shower curtains

The awareness to protect the environment has increased the demand for eco-friendly home furnishings that include home textiles such as shower curtains. Factors such as awareness of the effect of extensive deforestation on climate change and the impact of toxic finishes and raw materials on the air quality in homes have compelled many manufacturers of furnishing products to go green. Eco-friendly shower curtains are manufactured using fiber sourced from plants, been grown without the use of pesticides, chemicals, and fertilizers. Moreover, consumers are gaining knowledge about eco-labels and check for them on the packaging of home textile products before purchasing them, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market.

"To gain an edge over other vendors and to address the growing and changing consumer demand, manufacturers are encouraged to introduce gender-specific shower curtains. This strategy helps to gain higher market shares in developed and developing countries as young consumers are the major customers of premium home decor products such as shower curtains," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global shower curtain retail market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global shower curtain retail market by product (VS, VSOP, and XO) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA).

Geographically, Europe led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 37%, followed by North America, APAC, South America, MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the MEA region.

