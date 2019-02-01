Your Next Investment Should Be in St Kitts and Nevis, Say International Legal Advisory

LONDON, February 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

St Kitts and Nevis has been dominating regional headlines lately for making significant strides in maintaining economic growth momentum. One of the economic pillars of this Caribbean dual-island nation is its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme which performed particularly well in 2018. With a highly rated due diligence process in place, as recognised by FT, St Kitts and Nevis is recommended by international legal advisors CS Global Partners as a strong investment contender for 2019.

The revenue contribution from CBI has seen an approximate 20% expansion in 2018, after a new investment channel - the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) - was introduced in March last year. Individuals and families continue investing in the Sustainable Growth Fund as a straightforward and secure way of obtaining second citizenship. This is because, unlike other options, the process does not involve third parties other than the government and the authorised person, which makes it seamless and transparent. As the country who invented the concept of Citizenship by Investment, the longevity and reliability of the programme is often cited as one of the main reasons investors select St Kitts and Nevis as their first choice. If approved, the new economic citizens have the possibility of exploring better education and healthcare options, as well as business opportunities, including ones offered in St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris noted in his December Budget Address that the Programme had brought in approximately US$159.5 million to the country's economy in the past year. "Investor confidence in our Citizenship by Investment Programme remains high," said Prime Minister Harris.

As a result, St Kitts and Nevis has been able to implement a series of major infrastructural improvements, further develop tourism, and run social programmes aimed at supporting civil servants and families from disadvantaged backgrounds. Thanks to funds generated by the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme, 2019 looks promising for those looking to invest locally, internationally, but also in their own family's future.