Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

AU000000LWP2 Tillegrah Ltd. 01.02.2019 AU0000038309 Tillegrah Ltd. 04.02.2019 Tausch 1:1

CA39945C1095 CGI Inc. 01.02.2019 CA12532H1047 CGI Inc. 04.02.2019 Tausch 1:1

US72766Q1058 Platform Specialty Products Corp. 01.02.2019 US28618M1062 Platform Specialty Products Corp. 04.02.2019 Tausch 1:1