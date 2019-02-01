Imcon International Inc: Imcon International Partners with Highmark Global Tech to Bring Imcon Internet Backpack to Canada, India, Australia, and West Africa

Highmark's CTO and Co-Founder Harpreet Geekee Joins Imcon's Advisory Board

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, a remote connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet, has entered into a master collaboration partnership agreement with Highmark Global Tech, Inc., the software company that enables discovery, access and consumption of technologies to build new Blockchain and AI enabled marketplace solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Highmark will assist Imcon in expanding into new territories worldwide, with a focus on business development, technology development and operations. Initial areas of business development include Canada, India, Australia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.

In addition to this partnership, Highmark CTO and Co-Founder Harpreet Geekee has joined the Imcon Advisory Board. Mr. Geekee has held CTO positions with Cisco Solutions Canada, Juniper Networks, multiple Fortune 500 companies and has led or advised dozens of blockchain engagements. At Highmark Global, he leads tech development of Axius, a blockchain enabled marketplace for the $2 Trillion Medtech industry. He was previously CTO for Juniper's Global Financial Services Vertical.

"This partnership with Highmark enables Imcon to significantly accelerate its growth into both established and emerging markets in regions across the globe," said Rob Loud, Chief Executive Officer, Imcon International, Inc. "With this agreement, we will be able to reach millions more potential users, getting us closer to our ultimate goal of connecting the 50 percent of the world's citizens who are not currently connected to the internet."

"This is a tremendous opportunity and we are looking forward to working closely with Imcon in the weeks and months ahead," said Mr. Geekee. "Our existing relationships and established presence in territories throughout the world, combined with Imcon's proprietary technology, will be a powerful force for positive change in the world's underserved regions."

About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider and is creating a ubiquitous experience for all internet users anywhere, anytime, with any device. Imcon is developing edgeware services and device solutions, such as the Internet Backpack, which conform to the Open Specifications Model for the Internet of Things v0.5. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution utilizing narrow-bandwidth utilities which allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas utilizing various radio frequencies. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

About Highmark Global Technologies Inc.

Highmark Global technologies is a leader in assisting clients in building complex software solutions, by leveraging extensive knowledge in networking, data center, software architecture, decentralized technologies (such as Blockchain), predictive and recommendation engines based on neural networks, deep learning and machine learning.

Highmark Global's Axius marketplace is geared towards enabling MedTech industry to transact and optimize collaboration using trust, truthfulness and irrefutability, enabled by proprietary consensus and governance model within Blockchain architecture and custom algorithms for AI. Please visit http://highmarkglobal.tech for more details

