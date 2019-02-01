Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Total Voting Rights 01-Feb-2019 / 15:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Total Voting Rights The Company announces that on 31 December 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 8,375,258 Income Shares of GBP0.25 each. The Company holds no shares in Treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 8,375,258. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: George Bayer/Helena Harvey Maitland Administration Services Limited Company Secretary 01245 398950 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7332 EQS News ID: 771925 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2019 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT)