Fantastic Services to take part in the franchise event of the year, held at the Olympia exhibition centre in West Kensington, London, on the 1st and 2nd February 2019.

The event will host various quality accredited franchise brands. From franchising seminars and professional advisers to more than 60 free presentations and workshops, the guests of the exhibition will have the opportunity to learn about the franchising business model and lucrative opportunities from various brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005369/en/

Photo: courtesy of Fantastic Services

Fantastic Services is an international property maintenance provider based in the UK. The brand was founded in 2009 and since then it has developed more than 25 high-end services suitable for both domestic and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation and technology, Fantastic Services has shown to be a fast-growing franchisor as well there are over 400 franchise units across the UK, the USA, and Australia.

Guests of the event can find out more about Fantastic Services at their designated booth, where representatives will talk about:

their "proven, profitable, pain-free" Franchise and Master Franchise opportunities

the wide range of services that the company has developed

how Fantastic Services guarantees the success of service providers and franchise owners

the technological advancements developed for the property services sector

support provided for newly recruited franchisees

The property service business sector in the UK is a £163 billion industry and it is hungry like never before for reliable service providers. Statistics show that the annual growth for the last 5 years is 3.56%. At the moment, around 1.2 million people are employed in the sector.

Free tickets for The British International Franchise Exhibition are available at: https://registration.n200.com/survey/1bqxfqx6xq93o

You can find out more about Fantastic Services here: https://joinfantastic.com/

About Fantastic Services (https://www.fantasticservices.com/

Fantastic Services is one of the leading services provider in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000 technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300 branded vehicles cross the streets of London.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005369/en/

Contacts:

Fantastic Services PR team

Nevena Nikolova

nevena.nikolova@fantasticservices.com