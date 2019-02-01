Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Publication Annual Results 2018 on March 11, 2019 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Steinhausen, February 1, 2019 - The annual results 2018 of Schweiter Technologies will be published on Monday, March 11, 2019.
A media conference on the annual results 2018 for analysts, media representatives and investors will take place on March 11, 2019, starting at 11am at the Hotel Marriott, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich.
