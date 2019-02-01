Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Publication Annual Results 2018 on March 11, 2019 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhausen, February 1, 2019 - The annual results 2018 of Schweiter Technologies will be published on Monday, March 11, 2019.

A media conference on the annual results 2018 for analysts, media representatives and investors will take place on March 11, 2019, starting at 11am at the Hotel Marriott, Neumühlequai 42, Zurich.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com (mailto:martin.kloeti@schweiter.com)

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100347/R/2233152/878392.pdf)

