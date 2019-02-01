LD Micro Welcomes Nearly 1,000 Companies to the LD Micro Index

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / LD Micro is pleased to announce that the LD Micro Index is being reconstituted as of February 1, 2019. Again.
We have always held the belief that our industry needs a truly accurate indicator of what is going on in the micro-cap world.
"With this reconstitution we will have 996 companies in the index. Due to the volatility in the final weeks of 2018, particularly among micro-cap companies, there was quite a bit of movement; there were 312 companies that no longer qualified, 346 new names were added, and 652 companies that remain in place" said David Scher.
A breakdown by exchange, sector, and complete constituent list is available at our website: http://www.ldmicro.com/the-index.
Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro and former single-digit handicap golfer, stated "As we turn three, more and more people in our industry are using the Index as an additional indicator for what is taking place on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. We had record interest from funds this past year, due to the batshit fluctuations experienced in Q4. Let's just say that the smallest public companies got smoked the hardest. From Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) to Zagg (ZAGG), the list has changed a great deal and is worth a closer look. Since day one, our goal has always been to add much needed insight to the space. Shutdown or not, rain or shine (mostly rain), LD remains synonymous with the micro-cap world."
2018 Index Performance:
LD Micro Index: -26%
Russell 2000: -11.1
S&P 500: -6.24%
If you are a fund manager and would like access to the index's daily closing prices, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com
Companies being added:
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation
AXAS
Acasti Pharma Inc. Class A
ACST.V
Accuray Incorporated
ARAY
Achaogen, Inc.
AKAO
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ACHN
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ADMS
Aduro BioTech, Inc.
ADRO
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.
AAV
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc
ADVM
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
AGE
AGF Management Limited Class B
AGF-b.TO
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
AGFS
Akita Drilling Ltd. Class A
AKT-a.TO
Albireo Pharma, Inc.
ALBO
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited
AOSL
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
APT
American Midstream Partners, LP
AMID
American National Bankshares Inc.
AMNB
Amyris, Inc.
AMRS
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
AQST
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
ABUS
Argonaut Gold Inc.
AR.TO
Armanino Foods Of Distinction, Inc.
AMNF
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
ASRT
Atento SA
ATTO
AudioEye, Inc.
AEYE
Aurion Resources Ltd.
AU.V
AutoCanada Inc.
ACQ.TO
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
ATXI
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
BW
Barfresh Food Group Inc.
BRFH
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Class A
BBGI
bebe stores, inc.
BEBE
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
BLCM
BELLUS Health Inc.
BLU.TO
Bevo Agro Inc.
ZENA.V
BioSyent Inc.
RX.V
Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
BCAC
BK Technologies, Inc.
BKTI
Blackline Safety Corp.
BLN.V
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Class A
APRN
BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
BXC
Bonavista Energy Corporation
BNP.TO
Bonterra Energy Corp.
BNE.TO
Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
BHR
Brightcove Inc.
BCOV
Bristow Group Inc.
BRS
Cadiz Inc.
CDZI
Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
CFW.TO
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
CLMT
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.
CWX.TO
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
CBNK
Capital Product Partners LP
CPLP
Capital Senior Living Corporation
CSU
Capstone Mining Corp.
CS.TO
Cardinal Energy Ltd.
CJ.TO
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. Class A
CRDL.TO
Cardlytics, Inc.
CDLX
Carmanah Technologies Corporation
CMH.TO
Carriage Services Inc.
CSV
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CPRX
Cedar Realty Trust Inc
CDR
CEL-SCI Corporation
CVM
Chaparral Energy, Inc. Class A
CHAP
Charah Solutions, Inc.
CHRA
Chiasma Inc
CHMA
China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.
CCRC
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.
CJJD
Citi Trends, Inc.
CTRN
Civeo Corp
CVEO
Cleanspark, Inc.
CLSK
CLS Holdings USA Inc
CLSH
CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp.
CMSS
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp
KBLT.V
Coda Octopus Group, Inc.
CODA
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNCE
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Class A
BBCP
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
CTO
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
CNAC
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNST
CorMedix Inc.
CRMD
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.
CGP.V
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CRVS
Craft Brew Alliance
BREW
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
CCRN
Crown Capital Partners, Inc.
CRWN.TO
Culp, Inc.
CULP
Cumulus Media, Inc. Class A
CMLS
Cutera, Inc.
CUTR
CytoSorbents Corporation
CTSO
Daseke, Inc.
DSKE
Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
DBD
Digi International Inc.
DGII
Digimarc Corporation
DMRC
Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
DOVA
Drive Shack Inc.
DS
Dyadic International, Inc.
DYAI
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
DLNG
Earthstone Energy, Inc. Class A
ESTE
Eastside Distilling Inc
EAST
Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc
EBM.V
EcoSynthetix Inc.
ECO
eGain Corporation
EGAN
electroCore, Inc.
ECOR
Elevate Credit, Inc.
ELVT
Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ELTP
Endeavour Silver Corp.
EDR
Endologix, Inc.
ELGX
Energous Corp.
WATT
Enochian Biosciences Inc.
ENOB
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
ETTX
Entravision Communications Corporation Class A
EVC
EP Energy Corp. Class A
EPE
Equillium, Inc.
EQ
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ETON
EverQuote, Inc. Class A
EVER
Evolution Petroleum Corporation
EPM
FedNat Holding Company
FNHC
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
FGP
Ferroglobe PLC
GSM
Filo Mining Corp.
FIL.V
First Western Financial, Inc.
MYFW
Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
FLXS
Flowr Corporation
FLWR.V
Forterra, Inc.
FRTA
Frontier Communications Corporation Class B
FTR
Fuling Global, Inc.
FORK
Fusion Connect, Inc.
FSNN
Gaia, Inc. Class A
GAIA
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.
GCAP
Gamida Cell Ltd.
GMDA
Gaming Partners International Corporation
GPIC
Generex Biotechnology Corporation
GNBT
Genesis Healthcare Inc Class A
GEN
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.
GNMK
Geron Corporation
GERN
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.
GS.TO
Gogo Inc.
GOGO
Gold Resource Corporation
GORO
Great Bear Resources Ltd.
GBR.V
Greenbrook Tms, Inc.
GTMS.TO
Greenpro Capital Corp.
GRNQ
Gridsum Holding, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class B
GSUM
Guyana Goldfields Inc.
GUY.TO
GWG Holdings, Inc.
GWGH
Halcon Resources Corp
HK
Harrow Health, Inc.
HROW
HemaCare Corporation
HEMA
Hemp Naturals, Inc.
HPMM
Hexindai Inc Sponsored ADR
HX
HF Foods Group, Inc.
HFFG
Hibbett Sports, Inc.
HIBB
Hill International, Inc.
HIL
Holloway Lodging Corp.
HLC.TO
Horizon North Logistics Inc.
HNL.TO
Hurco Companies, Inc.
HURC
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR
ICLK
Immersion Corporation
IMMR
Indigo Books & Music Inc.
IDG.TO
InnerWorkings, Inc.
INWK
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
INNT
Insys Therapeutics, Inc.
INSY
Invacare Corporation
IVC
Invictus MD Strategies Corporation
GENE.V
ION Geophysical Corporation
IO
J.Jill, Inc.
JILL
J.W. Mays, Inc.
MAYS
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
JRSH
Journey Energy, Inc.
JOY.TO
Jumei International Holding Ltd Sponsored ADR Class A
JMEI
Jupai Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR
JP
K-Bro Linen Inc.
KBL.TO
Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
KDMN
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KALA
Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
KHRN.V
Kingsway Financial Services Inc
KFS
Kodiak Sciences, Inc.
KOD
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
LJPC
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
LMRK
Lannett Company, Inc.
LCI
Legacy Housing Corporation
LEGH
Legacy Reserves, Inc.
LGCY
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
LITB
Lilis Energy, Inc.
LLEX
Limelight Networks, Inc.
LLNW
LiqTech International, Inc.
LIQT
Lithium Americas Corp.
LAC.TO
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.
LOGC
Loop Industries, Inc.
LOOP
LSC Communications, Inc.
LKSD
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.
LL
Magenta Therapeutics Inc
MGTA
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation
MX
Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
MHLD
Mainstreet Equity Corp.
MEQ.TO
Major Drilling Group International Inc.
MDI.TO
Marlin Business Services Corp.
MRLN
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.
MTNB
MCAN Mortgage Corporation
MKP.TO
MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc.
MRT
Medical Marijuana, Inc.
MJNA
MediPharm Labs Corp.
LABS.V
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc
MGTX
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
MRSN
Mesa Air Group Inc
MESA
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
MTA
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
MCB
Midstates Petroleum Co Inc (New)
MPO
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.
MLND
MiMedx Group, Inc.
MDXG
Minerva Neurosciences Inc
NERV
MoneyGram International, Inc.
MGI
Namaste Technologies, Inc.
N.V
NantHealth, Inc.
NH
Nathan's Famous, Inc.
NATH
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
NGS
Navios Maritime Partners LP
NMM
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
NCSM
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC
NMRD
Nemus Bioscience Inc
NMUS
Neon Therapeutics Inc
NTGN
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.
UEPS
Netlist, Inc.
NLST
NF Energy Saving Corp.
NFEC
NGEx Resources Inc.
NGQ.TO
NL Industries Inc
NL
NN, Inc.
NNBR
Nordic American Tankers Limited
NAT
NRC Group Holdings Corp.
NRCG
Obsidian Energy Ltd
OBE.TO
Ocwen Financial Corporation
OCN
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
ODC
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
OPNT
OptiNose, Inc.
OPTN
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A
OSG
Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Class A
PHX
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc
PRTK
Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
PAR.UN.TO
PDF Solutions, Inc.
PDFS
Pengrowth Energy Corporation
PGF.TO
Permian Basin Royalty Trust
PBT
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
PHAS
Phoenix New Media Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A
FENG
Pieridae Energy Limited
PEA.V
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.
PNE.TO
Pinnacle Renewable Holding, Inc.
PL.TO
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
PES.
Plug Power Inc.
PLUG
PolarityTE, Inc.
PTE
Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership
POPE
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
PNC-b.TO
Potbelly Corp.
PBPB
Powell Industries, Inc.
POWL
Preformed Line Products Company
PLPC
Premier Gold Mines Limited
PG.TO
PrimeEnergy Corporation
PNRG
Pro-Dex, Inc.
PDEX
Protective Insurance Corporation Class B
PTVCB
Provention Bio, Inc.
PRVB
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
RRD
Ra Medical Systems, Inc.
RMED
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
RICK
Real Matters, Inc.
REAL.TO
Regional Management Corp.
RM
RiceBran Technologies
RIBT
Roots Corp.
ROOT.TO
Roxgold Inc.
ROXG.TO
Royal Nickel Corporation
RNX.TO
RTW Retailwinds, Inc.
RTW
Rusoro Mining Ltd.
RML.V
RYB Education Inc ADR Class A
RYB
Ryerson Holding Corporation
RYI
Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Class A
SCAC
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
SBB.TO
Safe Bulkers, Inc.
SB
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SD
Savara, Inc.
SVRA
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc
SMHI
Seadrill Partners LLC
SDLP
Security National Financial Corporation Class A
SNFCA
Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Class A
SIC
Seres Therapeutics Inc
MCRB
ServiceSource International, Inc.
SREV
Sherritt International Corporation
S.TO
Sierra Metals, Inc.
SMT.TO
Sify Technologies Limited Sponsored ADR
SIFY
SilverBow Resources Inc
SBOW
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
SRNE
Spark Energy, Inc. Class A
SPKE
Spark Networks SE Sponsored ADR
LOV
Spartan Motors, Inc.
SPAR
Star Diamond Corporation
DIAM
STEP Energy Services Ltd.
STEP
Stereotaxis, Inc.
STXS
Sterling Construction Company, Inc.
STRL
Sugarmade, Inc.
SGMD
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
WISA
Superior Group of Companies, Inc.
SGC
Superior Industries International, Inc.
SUP
Supreme Cannabis Company Inc
FIRE.V
Surface Oncology, Inc.
SURF
Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
STRO
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
SYRS
T2 Biosystems, Inc.
TTOO
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Class A
TNK
TETRA Technologies, Inc.
TTI
The Container Store Group, Inc.
TCS
Tiberius Acquisition Corp.
TIBR
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
TTS
Titan International, Inc.
TWI
Titan Machinery Inc.
TITN.
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.
CLUB
Trecora Resources
TREC
Trevali Mining Corporation
TV.TO
Trican Well Service Ltd.
TCW.TO
Trinity Biotech Plc Sponsored ADR Class A
TRIB
Trinity Capital Corporation
TRIN
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
TNP
Ultra Petroleum Corp.
UPL
Unum Therapeutics, Inc.
UMRX
Ur-Energy Inc.
URE
Urovant Sciences Ltd.
UROV
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Class A
USX
USA Technologies, Inc.
USAT
Valeura Energy Inc.
VLE.TO
Vectrus Inc
VEC
Vera Bradley, Inc.
VRA
Verastem, Inc.
VSTM
Veritone, Inc.
VERI
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc
VRCA
Wajax Corporation
WJX.TO
WEED, Inc.
BUDZ
Westaim Corporation
WED.V
Westhaven Ventures Inc.
WHN.V
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc.
WPRT.TO
Weyco Group, Inc.
WEYS
White Gold Corp.
WGO.V
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
WRTC
XPEL Technologies Corp.
DAP-u.V
Xunlei Ltd. ADR
XNET
Yangarra Resources Ltd.
YGR
Youngevity International, Inc.
YGYI
YRC Worldwide Inc.
YRCW
Zafgen, Inc.
ZFGN
Zagg Inc
ZAGG
