LD Micro Welcomes Nearly 1,000 Companies to the LD Micro Index

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / LD Micro is pleased to announce that the LD Micro Index is being reconstituted as of February 1, 2019. Again.

We have always held the belief that our industry needs a truly accurate indicator of what is going on in the micro-cap world.

"With this reconstitution we will have 996 companies in the index. Due to the volatility in the final weeks of 2018, particularly among micro-cap companies, there was quite a bit of movement; there were 312 companies that no longer qualified, 346 new names were added, and 652 companies that remain in place" said David Scher.

A breakdown by exchange, sector, and complete constituent list is available at our website: http://www.ldmicro.com/the-index.

Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro and former single-digit handicap golfer, stated "As we turn three, more and more people in our industry are using the Index as an additional indicator for what is taking place on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. We had record interest from funds this past year, due to the batshit fluctuations experienced in Q4. Let's just say that the smallest public companies got smoked the hardest. From Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) to Zagg (ZAGG), the list has changed a great deal and is worth a closer look. Since day one, our goal has always been to add much needed insight to the space. Shutdown or not, rain or shine (mostly rain), LD remains synonymous with the micro-cap world."

2018 Index Performance:

LD Micro Index: -26%

Russell 2000: -11.1

S&P 500: -6.24%

If you are a fund manager and would like access to the index's daily closing prices, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com

Companies being added:

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation

AXAS

Acasti Pharma Inc. Class A

ACST.V

Accuray Incorporated

ARAY

Achaogen, Inc.

AKAO

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ACHN

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ADMS

Aduro BioTech, Inc.

ADRO

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.

AAV

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

ADVM

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

AGE

AGF Management Limited Class B

AGF-b.TO

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

AGFS

Akita Drilling Ltd. Class A

AKT-a.TO

Albireo Pharma, Inc.

ALBO

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

AOSL

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

APT

American Midstream Partners, LP

AMID

American National Bankshares Inc.

AMNB

Amyris, Inc.

AMRS

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

AQST

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

ABUS

Argonaut Gold Inc.

AR.TO

Armanino Foods Of Distinction, Inc.

AMNF

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

ASRT

Atento SA

ATTO

AudioEye, Inc.

AEYE

Aurion Resources Ltd.

AU.V

AutoCanada Inc.

ACQ.TO

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.

ATXI

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

BW

Barfresh Food Group Inc.

BRFH

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Class A

BBGI

bebe stores, inc.

BEBE

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

BLCM

BELLUS Health Inc.

BLU.TO

Bevo Agro Inc.

ZENA.V

BioSyent Inc.

RX.V

Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.

BCAC

BK Technologies, Inc.

BKTI

Blackline Safety Corp.

BLN.V

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Class A

APRN

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BXC

Bonavista Energy Corporation

BNP.TO

Bonterra Energy Corp.

BNE.TO

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

BHR

Brightcove Inc.

BCOV

Bristow Group Inc.

BRS

Cadiz Inc.

CDZI

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

CFW.TO

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

CLMT

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.

CWX.TO

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

CBNK

Capital Product Partners LP

CPLP

Capital Senior Living Corporation

CSU

Capstone Mining Corp.

CS.TO

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

CJ.TO

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. Class A

CRDL.TO

Cardlytics, Inc.

CDLX

Carmanah Technologies Corporation

CMH.TO

Carriage Services Inc.

CSV

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CPRX

Cedar Realty Trust Inc

CDR

CEL-SCI Corporation

CVM

Chaparral Energy, Inc. Class A

CHAP

Charah Solutions, Inc.

CHRA

Chiasma Inc

CHMA

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

CCRC

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

CJJD

Citi Trends, Inc.

CTRN

Civeo Corp

CVEO

Cleanspark, Inc.

CLSK

CLS Holdings USA Inc

CLSH

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp.

CMSS

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp

KBLT.V

Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

CODA

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNCE

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Class A

BBCP

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

CTO

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

CNAC

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNST

CorMedix Inc.

CRMD

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.

CGP.V

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CRVS

Craft Brew Alliance

BREW

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

CCRN

Crown Capital Partners, Inc.

CRWN.TO

Culp, Inc.

CULP

Cumulus Media, Inc. Class A

CMLS

Cutera, Inc.

CUTR

CytoSorbents Corporation

CTSO

Daseke, Inc.

DSKE

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

DBD

Digi International Inc.

DGII

Digimarc Corporation

DMRC

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DOVA

Drive Shack Inc.

DS

Dyadic International, Inc.

DYAI

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

DLNG

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Class A

ESTE

Eastside Distilling Inc

EAST

Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc

EBM.V

EcoSynthetix Inc.

ECO

eGain Corporation

EGAN

electroCore, Inc.

ECOR

Elevate Credit, Inc.

ELVT

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ELTP

Endeavour Silver Corp.

EDR

Endologix, Inc.

ELGX

Energous Corp.

WATT

Enochian Biosciences Inc.

ENOB

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

ETTX

Entravision Communications Corporation Class A

EVC

EP Energy Corp. Class A

EPE

Equillium, Inc.

EQ

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ETON

EverQuote, Inc. Class A

EVER

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

EPM

FedNat Holding Company

FNHC

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

FGP

Ferroglobe PLC

GSM

Filo Mining Corp.

FIL.V

First Western Financial, Inc.

MYFW

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

FLXS

Flowr Corporation

FLWR.V

Forterra, Inc.

FRTA

Frontier Communications Corporation Class B

FTR

Fuling Global, Inc.

FORK

Fusion Connect, Inc.

FSNN

Gaia, Inc. Class A

GAIA

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

GCAP

Gamida Cell Ltd.

GMDA

Gaming Partners International Corporation

GPIC

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

GNBT

Genesis Healthcare Inc Class A

GEN

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

GNMK

Geron Corporation

GERN

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.

GS.TO

Gogo Inc.

GOGO

Gold Resource Corporation

GORO

Great Bear Resources Ltd.

GBR.V

Greenbrook Tms, Inc.

GTMS.TO

Greenpro Capital Corp.

GRNQ

Gridsum Holding, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class B

GSUM

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

GUY.TO

GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWGH

Halcon Resources Corp

HK

Harrow Health, Inc.

HROW

HemaCare Corporation

HEMA

Hemp Naturals, Inc.

HPMM

Hexindai Inc Sponsored ADR

HX

HF Foods Group, Inc.

HFFG

Hibbett Sports, Inc.

HIBB

Hill International, Inc.

HIL

Holloway Lodging Corp.

HLC.TO

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

HNL.TO

Hurco Companies, Inc.

HURC

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR

ICLK

Immersion Corporation

IMMR

Indigo Books & Music Inc.

IDG.TO

InnerWorkings, Inc.

INWK

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

INNT

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

INSY

Invacare Corporation

IVC

Invictus MD Strategies Corporation

GENE.V

ION Geophysical Corporation

IO

J.Jill, Inc.

JILL

J.W. Mays, Inc.

MAYS

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

JRSH

Journey Energy, Inc.

JOY.TO

Jumei International Holding Ltd Sponsored ADR Class A

JMEI

Jupai Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR

JP

K-Bro Linen Inc.

KBL.TO

Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

KDMN

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KALA

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

KHRN.V

Kingsway Financial Services Inc

KFS

Kodiak Sciences, Inc.

KOD

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

LJPC

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

LMRK

Lannett Company, Inc.

LCI

Legacy Housing Corporation

LEGH

Legacy Reserves, Inc.

LGCY

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR

LITB

Lilis Energy, Inc.

LLEX

Limelight Networks, Inc.

LLNW

LiqTech International, Inc.

LIQT

Lithium Americas Corp.

LAC.TO

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

LOGC

Loop Industries, Inc.

LOOP

LSC Communications, Inc.

LKSD

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.

LL

Magenta Therapeutics Inc

MGTA

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

MX

Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

MHLD

Mainstreet Equity Corp.

MEQ.TO

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

MDI.TO

Marlin Business Services Corp.

MRLN

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.

MTNB

MCAN Mortgage Corporation

MKP.TO

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc.

MRT

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

MJNA

MediPharm Labs Corp.

LABS.V

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc

MGTX

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.

MRSN

Mesa Air Group Inc

MESA

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

MTA

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

MCB

Midstates Petroleum Co Inc (New)

MPO

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

MLND

MiMedx Group, Inc.

MDXG

Minerva Neurosciences Inc

NERV

MoneyGram International, Inc.

MGI

Namaste Technologies, Inc.

N.V

NantHealth, Inc.

NH

Nathan's Famous, Inc.

NATH

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS

Navios Maritime Partners LP

NMM

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

NCSM

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC

NMRD

Nemus Bioscience Inc

NMUS

Neon Therapeutics Inc

NTGN

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

UEPS

Netlist, Inc.

NLST

NF Energy Saving Corp.

NFEC

NGEx Resources Inc.

NGQ.TO

NL Industries Inc

NL

NN, Inc.

NNBR

Nordic American Tankers Limited

NAT

NRC Group Holdings Corp.

NRCG

Obsidian Energy Ltd

OBE.TO

Ocwen Financial Corporation

OCN

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

ODC

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OPNT

OptiNose, Inc.

OPTN

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A

OSG

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Class A

PHX

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

PRTK

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

PAR.UN.TO

PDF Solutions, Inc.

PDFS

Pengrowth Energy Corporation

PGF.TO

Permian Basin Royalty Trust

PBT

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PHAS

Phoenix New Media Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A

FENG

Pieridae Energy Limited

PEA.V

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

PNE.TO

Pinnacle Renewable Holding, Inc.

PL.TO

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

PES.

Plug Power Inc.

PLUG

PolarityTE, Inc.

PTE

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership

POPE

Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

PNC-b.TO

Potbelly Corp.

PBPB

Powell Industries, Inc.

POWL

Preformed Line Products Company

PLPC

Premier Gold Mines Limited

PG.TO

PrimeEnergy Corporation

PNRG

Pro-Dex, Inc.

PDEX

Protective Insurance Corporation Class B

PTVCB

Provention Bio, Inc.

PRVB

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

RRD

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

RMED

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

RICK

Real Matters, Inc.

REAL.TO

Regional Management Corp.

RM

RiceBran Technologies

RIBT

Roots Corp.

ROOT.TO

Roxgold Inc.

ROXG.TO

Royal Nickel Corporation

RNX.TO

RTW Retailwinds, Inc.

RTW

Rusoro Mining Ltd.

RML.V

RYB Education Inc ADR Class A

RYB

Ryerson Holding Corporation

RYI

Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Class A

SCAC

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

SBB.TO

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

SB

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SD

Savara, Inc.

SVRA

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc

SMHI

Seadrill Partners LLC

SDLP

Security National Financial Corporation Class A

SNFCA

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Class A

SIC

Seres Therapeutics Inc

MCRB

ServiceSource International, Inc.

SREV

Sherritt International Corporation

S.TO

Sierra Metals, Inc.

SMT.TO

Sify Technologies Limited Sponsored ADR

SIFY

SilverBow Resources Inc

SBOW

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

SRNE

Spark Energy, Inc. Class A

SPKE

Spark Networks SE Sponsored ADR

LOV

Spartan Motors, Inc.

SPAR

Star Diamond Corporation

DIAM

STEP Energy Services Ltd.

STEP

Stereotaxis, Inc.

STXS

Sterling Construction Company, Inc.

STRL

Sugarmade, Inc.

SGMD

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

WISA

Superior Group of Companies, Inc.

SGC

Superior Industries International, Inc.

SUP

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc

FIRE.V

Surface Oncology, Inc.

SURF

Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

STRO

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SYRS

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

TTOO

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Class A

TNK

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

TTI

The Container Store Group, Inc.

TCS

Tiberius Acquisition Corp.

TIBR

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.

TTS

Titan International, Inc.

TWI

Titan Machinery Inc.

TITN.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

CLUB

Trecora Resources

TREC

Trevali Mining Corporation

TV.TO

Trican Well Service Ltd.

TCW.TO

Trinity Biotech Plc Sponsored ADR Class A

TRIB

Trinity Capital Corporation

TRIN

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited

TNP

Ultra Petroleum Corp.

UPL

Unum Therapeutics, Inc.

UMRX

Ur-Energy Inc.

URE

Urovant Sciences Ltd.

UROV

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Class A

USX

USA Technologies, Inc.

USAT

Valeura Energy Inc.

VLE.TO

Vectrus Inc

VEC

Vera Bradley, Inc.

VRA

Verastem, Inc.

VSTM

Veritone, Inc.

VERI

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc

VRCA

Wajax Corporation

WJX.TO

WEED, Inc.

BUDZ

Westaim Corporation

WED.V

Westhaven Ventures Inc.

WHN.V

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc.

WPRT.TO

Weyco Group, Inc.

WEYS

White Gold Corp.

WGO.V

Wrap Technologies, Inc.

WRTC

XPEL Technologies Corp.

DAP-u.V

Xunlei Ltd. ADR

XNET

Yangarra Resources Ltd.

YGR

Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI

YRC Worldwide Inc.

YRCW

Zafgen, Inc.

ZFGN

Zagg Inc

ZAGG


SOURCE: LD Micro



