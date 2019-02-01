LD Micro Welcomes Nearly 1,000 Companies to the LD Micro Index

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / LD Micro is pleased to announce that the LD Micro Index is being reconstituted as of February 1, 2019. Again.

We have always held the belief that our industry needs a truly accurate indicator of what is going on in the micro-cap world.

"With this reconstitution we will have 996 companies in the index. Due to the volatility in the final weeks of 2018, particularly among micro-cap companies, there was quite a bit of movement; there were 312 companies that no longer qualified, 346 new names were added, and 652 companies that remain in place" said David Scher.

A breakdown by exchange, sector, and complete constituent list is available at our website: http://www.ldmicro.com/the-index .

Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro and former single-digit handicap golfer, stated "As we turn three, more and more people in our industry are using the Index as an additional indicator for what is taking place on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. We had record interest from funds this past year, due to the batshit fluctuations experienced in Q4. Let's just say that the smallest public companies got smoked the hardest. From Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) to Zagg (ZAGG), the list has changed a great deal and is worth a closer look. Since day one, our goal has always been to add much needed insight to the space. Shutdown or not, rain or shine (mostly rain), LD remains synonymous with the micro-cap world."

2018 Index Performance:

LD Micro Index: -26%

Russell 2000: -11.1

S&P 500: -6.24%

If you are a fund manager and would like access to the index's daily closing prices, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com

Companies being added:

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation AXAS Acasti Pharma Inc. Class A ACST.V Accuray Incorporated ARAY Achaogen, Inc. AKAO Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACHN Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADMS Aduro BioTech, Inc. ADRO Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. AAV Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. AGE AGF Management Limited Class B AGF-b.TO AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS Akita Drilling Ltd. Class A AKT-a.TO Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. APT American Midstream Partners, LP AMID American National Bankshares Inc. AMNB Amyris, Inc. AMRS Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS Argonaut Gold Inc. AR.TO Armanino Foods Of Distinction, Inc. AMNF Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. ASRT Atento SA ATTO AudioEye, Inc. AEYE Aurion Resources Ltd. AU.V AutoCanada Inc. ACQ.TO Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc BW Barfresh Food Group Inc. BRFH Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. Class A BBGI bebe stores, inc. BEBE Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc BLCM BELLUS Health Inc. BLU.TO Bevo Agro Inc. ZENA.V BioSyent Inc. RX.V Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. BCAC BK Technologies, Inc. BKTI Blackline Safety Corp. BLN.V Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Class A APRN BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC Bonavista Energy Corporation BNP.TO Bonterra Energy Corp. BNE.TO Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. BHR Brightcove Inc. BCOV Bristow Group Inc. BRS Cadiz Inc. CDZI Calfrac Well Services Ltd. CFW.TO Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. CWX.TO Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK Capital Product Partners LP CPLP Capital Senior Living Corporation CSU Capstone Mining Corp. CS.TO Cardinal Energy Ltd. CJ.TO Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. Class A CRDL.TO Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX Carmanah Technologies Corporation CMH.TO Carriage Services Inc. CSV Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX Cedar Realty Trust Inc CDR CEL-SCI Corporation CVM Chaparral Energy, Inc. Class A CHAP Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA Chiasma Inc CHMA China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. CCRC China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. CJJD Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN Civeo Corp CVEO Cleanspark, Inc. CLSK CLS Holdings USA Inc CLSH CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp. CMSS Cobalt 27 Capital Corp KBLT.V Coda Octopus Group, Inc. CODA Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Class A BBCP Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. CTO Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. CNAC Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNST CorMedix Inc. CRMD Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. CGP.V Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS Craft Brew Alliance BREW Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN Crown Capital Partners, Inc. CRWN.TO Culp, Inc. CULP Cumulus Media, Inc. Class A CMLS Cutera, Inc. CUTR CytoSorbents Corporation CTSO Daseke, Inc. DSKE Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated DBD Digi International Inc. DGII Digimarc Corporation DMRC Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DOVA Drive Shack Inc. DS Dyadic International, Inc. DYAI Dynagas LNG Partners LP DLNG Earthstone Energy, Inc. Class A ESTE Eastside Distilling Inc EAST Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc EBM.V EcoSynthetix Inc. ECO eGain Corporation EGAN electroCore, Inc. ECOR Elevate Credit, Inc. ELVT Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELTP Endeavour Silver Corp. EDR Endologix, Inc. ELGX Energous Corp. WATT Enochian Biosciences Inc. ENOB Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ETTX Entravision Communications Corporation Class A EVC EP Energy Corp. Class A EPE Equillium, Inc. EQ Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON EverQuote, Inc. Class A EVER Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM FedNat Holding Company FNHC Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. FGP Ferroglobe PLC GSM Filo Mining Corp. FIL.V First Western Financial, Inc. MYFW Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS Flowr Corporation FLWR.V Forterra, Inc. FRTA Frontier Communications Corporation Class B FTR Fuling Global, Inc. FORK Fusion Connect, Inc. FSNN Gaia, Inc. Class A GAIA GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. GCAP Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA Gaming Partners International Corporation GPIC Generex Biotechnology Corporation GNBT Genesis Healthcare Inc Class A GEN GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. GNMK Geron Corporation GERN Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. GS.TO Gogo Inc. GOGO Gold Resource Corporation GORO Great Bear Resources Ltd. GBR.V Greenbrook Tms, Inc. GTMS.TO Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ Gridsum Holding, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class B GSUM Guyana Goldfields Inc. GUY.TO GWG Holdings, Inc. GWGH Halcon Resources Corp HK Harrow Health, Inc. HROW HemaCare Corporation HEMA Hemp Naturals, Inc. HPMM Hexindai Inc Sponsored ADR HX HF Foods Group, Inc. HFFG Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB Hill International, Inc. HIL Holloway Lodging Corp. HLC.TO Horizon North Logistics Inc. HNL.TO Hurco Companies, Inc. HURC iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR ICLK Immersion Corporation IMMR Indigo Books & Music Inc. IDG.TO InnerWorkings, Inc. INWK Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. INNT Insys Therapeutics, Inc. INSY Invacare Corporation IVC Invictus MD Strategies Corporation GENE.V ION Geophysical Corporation IO J.Jill, Inc. JILL J.W. Mays, Inc. MAYS Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. JRSH Journey Energy, Inc. JOY.TO Jumei International Holding Ltd Sponsored ADR Class A JMEI Jupai Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR JP K-Bro Linen Inc. KBL.TO Kadmon Holdings, Inc. KDMN Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRN.V Kingsway Financial Services Inc KFS Kodiak Sciences, Inc. KOD La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP LMRK Lannett Company, Inc. LCI Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH Legacy Reserves, Inc. LGCY LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR LITB Lilis Energy, Inc. LLEX Limelight Networks, Inc. LLNW LiqTech International, Inc. LIQT Lithium Americas Corp. LAC.TO LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP LSC Communications, Inc. LKSD Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. LL Magenta Therapeutics Inc MGTA MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation MX Maiden Holdings, Ltd. MHLD Mainstreet Equity Corp. MEQ.TO Major Drilling Group International Inc. MDI.TO Marlin Business Services Corp. MRLN Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. MTNB MCAN Mortgage Corporation MKP.TO MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. MRT Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA MediPharm Labs Corp. LABS.V MeiraGTx Holdings Plc MGTX Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN Mesa Air Group Inc MESA Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. MTA Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB Midstates Petroleum Co Inc (New) MPO Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. MLND MiMedx Group, Inc. MDXG Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI Namaste Technologies, Inc. N.V NantHealth, Inc. NH Nathan's Famous, Inc. NATH Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. NCSM NEMAURA MEDICAL INC NMRD Nemus Bioscience Inc NMUS Neon Therapeutics Inc NTGN Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. UEPS Netlist, Inc. NLST NF Energy Saving Corp. NFEC NGEx Resources Inc. NGQ.TO NL Industries Inc NL NN, Inc. NNBR Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT NRC Group Holdings Corp. NRCG Obsidian Energy Ltd OBE.TO Ocwen Financial Corporation OCN Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT OptiNose, Inc. OPTN Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A OSG Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Class A PHX Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc PRTK Partners Real Estate Investment Trust PAR.UN.TO PDF Solutions, Inc. PDFS Pengrowth Energy Corporation PGF.TO Permian Basin Royalty Trust PBT PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS Phoenix New Media Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A FENG Pieridae Energy Limited PEA.V Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. PNE.TO Pinnacle Renewable Holding, Inc. PL.TO Pioneer Energy Services Corp. PES. Plug Power Inc. PLUG PolarityTE, Inc. PTE Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership POPE Postmedia Network Canada Corp. PNC-b.TO Potbelly Corp. PBPB Powell Industries, Inc. POWL Preformed Line Products Company PLPC Premier Gold Mines Limited PG.TO PrimeEnergy Corporation PNRG Pro-Dex, Inc. PDEX Protective Insurance Corporation Class B PTVCB Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company RRD Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK Real Matters, Inc. REAL.TO Regional Management Corp. RM RiceBran Technologies RIBT Roots Corp. ROOT.TO Roxgold Inc. ROXG.TO Royal Nickel Corporation RNX.TO RTW Retailwinds, Inc. RTW Rusoro Mining Ltd. RML.V RYB Education Inc ADR Class A RYB Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI Saban Capital Acquisition Corp. Class A SCAC Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. SBB.TO Safe Bulkers, Inc. SB SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD Savara, Inc. SVRA SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc SMHI Seadrill Partners LLC SDLP Security National Financial Corporation Class A SNFCA Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Class A SIC Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV Sherritt International Corporation S.TO Sierra Metals, Inc. SMT.TO Sify Technologies Limited Sponsored ADR SIFY SilverBow Resources Inc SBOW Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE Spark Energy, Inc. Class A SPKE Spark Networks SE Sponsored ADR LOV Spartan Motors, Inc. SPAR Star Diamond Corporation DIAM STEP Energy Services Ltd. STEP Stereotaxis, Inc. STXS Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. WISA Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC Superior Industries International, Inc. SUP Supreme Cannabis Company Inc FIRE.V Surface Oncology, Inc. SURF Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO Teekay Tankers Ltd. Class A TNK TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS Tiberius Acquisition Corp. TIBR Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. TTS Titan International, Inc. TWI Titan Machinery Inc. TITN. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. CLUB Trecora Resources TREC Trevali Mining Corporation TV.TO Trican Well Service Ltd. TCW.TO Trinity Biotech Plc Sponsored ADR Class A TRIB Trinity Capital Corporation TRIN Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP Ultra Petroleum Corp. UPL Unum Therapeutics, Inc. UMRX Ur-Energy Inc. URE Urovant Sciences Ltd. UROV US Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Class A USX USA Technologies, Inc. USAT Valeura Energy Inc. VLE.TO Vectrus Inc VEC Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA Verastem, Inc. VSTM Veritone, Inc. VERI Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc VRCA Wajax Corporation WJX.TO WEED, Inc. BUDZ Westaim Corporation WED.V Westhaven Ventures Inc. WHN.V Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. WPRT.TO Weyco Group, Inc. WEYS White Gold Corp. WGO.V Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRTC XPEL Technologies Corp. DAP-u.V Xunlei Ltd. ADR XNET Yangarra Resources Ltd. YGR Youngevity International, Inc. YGYI YRC Worldwide Inc. YRCW Zafgen, Inc. ZFGN Zagg Inc ZAGG

