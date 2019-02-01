sprite-preloader
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.02.2019 | 18:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 31

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ADRIAN COLMAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / PDMRDIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES UNDER ISA DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.44626
d)Aggregated information

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 626

TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £1,527.44
e)Date of the transaction 11 JANUARY 2019
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

© 2019 PR Newswire