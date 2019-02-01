BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2018

% of Gross Market Value* Level 1 9.6 Level 2 27.7 Level 3 0.1 At NAV 62.6 Source: BHCM * This data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund. The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding. Level 1: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities. Level 2: This represents the level of assets in the portfolio which are priced using either (i) quoted prices that are identical or similar in markets that are not active or (ii) model-derived valuations for which all significant inputs are observable, either directly or indirectly in active markets. % of Gross Market Value* Level 1 57.9 Level 2 41.8 Level 3 0.2 Source: BHCM * This data reflects the combined ASC 820 levels of the Fund and the underlying allocations in which the Fund is invested, proportional to each of the underlying allocation's weighting in the Fund's portfolio. The data is unaudited and has been calculated by BHCM using the same methodology as that used in the most recent audited financial statements of the Fund and any underlying funds (as the case may be). The relative size of each category is subject to change. Sum may not total 100% due to rounding. The information in this section has been provided to BHM by BHCM. The USD shares of BHM ended 2018 up 14.16%. The Fund generated positive returns each quarter across a wide range of strategies, with solid contributions from US, European and UK interest rate trading together with developed and emerging market FX trading. At the start of the year, the Fund was positioned for an increase in the level of US rates and a steepening of the US yield curve. As the market moved towards pricing a greater degree of tightening by the Federal Reserve, these positions generated early gains. Over this period, the Fund also generated gains from short-dated basis-trading of US interest rates, as well as from tactical positioning in UK rates as opportunities in those areas improved in line with the increase in market volatility and uncertainty around the direction of policy rates. Heading into the Italian elections in March, the Fund was positioned for an increase in political stress, however the market's initially muted response to the elections resulted in small losses for these positions. Through April and May, the market fully repriced the probability of a rate move by the Bank of England which eventually elected not to hike interest rates at its May meeting. This change in market pricing also created good opportunity for the Fund to profit. Furthermore, as the market started to focus on a series of policy proposals from the incoming Italian government, levels of stress across European markets increased. Positions across a variety of European interest rate swap and bond markets as well as FX, credit and equity markets generated strong gains. As the year progressed, the directional and yield curve positioning in US interest rates became more tactical, with these strategies generating positive returns each quarter. US interest rate basis-trading also generated positive returns in each quarter. During the second half of the year, good opportunities for FX trading existed across a broad range of developed and emerging markets resulting in positive returns being generated every month. As an example, the Fund was able to profit through option volatility strategies from the sharp moves in the Turkish Lira. Moving to the economic backdrop in 2018, the year began with a globally synchronised expansion that generated considerable optimism among investors. By the end of the year, the global outlook had frayed with overall financial returns turning in their worst performance since the crisis in 2008. The US was the best performing major economy. Driven by easy fiscal policy and accommodative monetary policy, the US economy surprised on the upside, growing approximately 3% with nearly 2% core personal consumption expenditures inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve delivered four rate hikes, bringing the top-end of the policy range to 2.5%. Higher US interest rates and the appreciation in the US dollar caused ripples abroad, especially in vulnerable emerging market economies with their own idiosyncratic problems like Argentina and Turkey. Among the other major economies, Euro area growth and inflation undershot expectations. Nevertheless, the ECB ended the expansion of its balance sheet. Political uncertainty in Europe remains high, dominated by populist movements in various countries and the unresolved Brexit negotiations. In China and Japan, growth was uneven and inflation generally disappointed while the monetary and fiscal response was tempered. The outlook going forward is considerably more uncertain given the tightening in financial conditions in Q4, weaker global growth, and policy-related headwinds from trade disputes. Looking forward, the crosscurrents in the outlook will probably persist in 2019, making for an unsettled macro environment.