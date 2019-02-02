International Surrealism Now: Art of the Portuguese Santiago Ribeiro in New York to London & Surrealism Now in Portugal

From New York the Art by Santiago Ribeiro for the first time in British Lands and the International Exhibition Surrealism Now in Portugal.

CHELSEA, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2019 / The art of the Portuguese artist Santiago Ribeiro will be for the first time in British lands more precisely in the city of London. Santiago is the promoter and creator of the world largest 21st century surrealist art exhibition, the International Surrealism Now.

To the United Kingdom he was invited by the Parallax Art Fair manager, Mr Tom Moore, to exhibit at Chelsea Town Hall in London.

London it is the new destiny of Santiago Ribeiro's art after exhibitions presented over the last 8 years in various parts of the world: Berlin, Moscow, Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Warsaw, Nantes, Paris, London, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Monte Negro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan and Brazil.

PAF developed from an international exhibition called 'Parallax' in 2009. Although independent, it still forms an investigative research process, which makes it unique in terms of open exhibitions and fairs designed for exhibitors and designers. Practically, PAF is a new kind of event and different from a dealer fair that many exhibitors may have experienced. One of its aims is to encourage exhibitors and designers to think about their business role.

The painting 'Butterflies' arrived a few time ago from China Taiwan where was selected to be on Get Art Museum at Art Revolution Taipei will go now to be exhibit in London.

Note: The renowned cultural magazine, The Culture Trip, named 10 Portuguese artists as the most internationally recognized at the present time and Santiago Ribeiro it is one of them.

Also after an impressive multimedia show on the giant screens of Times Square in New York Ribeiro's work has been featured at the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon , in the Portuguese American Journal, in Digital Meets Culture, Pressenza fr, metroNews.ru, Pravda in Portuguese, The Herald News, ARTVOICE, Associated Press, EFE, APA ots, AAP, Reuters, ANA, News Aktuell and many other publications…

Below the multimedia exhibition at Times Square giants screens in New York city, Last session at January 31 of 2019.







The 13th edition of the International Surrealism Now exhibition 2019 in the city of Marinha Grande in Portugal has at the moment the participation of 120 artists from 50 countries in the five continents.

Artists:



Achraf Baznani, Morocco / Agim Meta, Albania-Spain / Aissa Mammasse, Algeria / Alessio Serpetti, Italy / Alvaro Mejias, Venezuela / Ana Neamu, Romania / Ana Pilar Morales, Spain / Andrew Baines, Australia / Aquilino Ferreira, Portugal / Asier Guerrero Rico (Dio), Spain / Brigid Marlin, UK / Bien Banez, Philippines / Can Emed, Turkey / Carlos Sablón, Cuba / Catalin Precup, Romania / Cristian Townsend, Australia / Conor Walton, Ireland / Cynthia Tom, China / USA / Dag Samsund, Denmark / Daila Lupo, Italy / Dan Neamu, Romania / Daniel Chiriac, Romania / Daniel Hanequand, France / Canada / Daniele Gori, Italy / Delphine Cencig, France / Dean Fleming, USA / Domen Lo, Slovenia / Edgar Invoker, Russia / Efrat Cybulkiewicz, Venezuela / Egill Eibsen, Iceland / Erik Heyninck, Belgium / Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Italy / Fabrizio Riccardi, Italy / Farhad Jafari, Iran / France Garrido, USA / Francisco Urbano, Portugal / Gabriele Esau, Germany / Genesis Cabrera, USA / Graça Bordalo Pinheiro, Portugal / Graszka Paulska, Poland / Gromyko Semper, Philippines / Gyuri Lohmuller, Romania / Hector Pineda, Mexico / Hector Toro, Colombia / Henrietta Kozica, Sweden / Hugues Gillet, France / Isabel Meyrelles, Portugal / Iwasaki Nagi, Japan / James Skelton, UK / Jay Garfinkle, USA / Jay Paul Vonkoffler, American / Argentine / Jimah St, Nigeria / Joanna Budzynska-Sycz, Poland / João Duarte, Portugal / Keith Wigdor, USA / Leo Wijnhoven, Netherlands / Leo Plaw, Germany / Liba WS, France / Lubomír Štícha, Republic Czech / Ludgero Rolo, Portugal / Lv Shang, China / Maarten Vet, Netherlands / Maciej Hoffman, Poland / Magi Calhoun, USA / Marnie Pitts, UK / Maria Aristova, Russia / Mario Devcic, Croatia / Martina Hoffman, Germany / Mathias Böhm, Germany / Mehriban Efendi, Azerbaijan / Naiker Roman, Cuba / Spain / Nazareno Stanislau, Brazil / Nikolina Petolas, Croatia / Octavian Florescu, Canada / Ofelia Hutul, Romania / Oleg Korolev, Russia / Olesya Novik, Russia / Olga Spiegel, USA / Otto Rapp, Austria / Paula Rosa, Portugal / Paulo Cunha, Canada / Pedro Diaz Cartes, Chile / Penny Golledge, UK / Peter MC LANE, France / Philippe Pelletier, France / Roch Fautch, USA / Rodica Miller, USA / Ruben Cukier, Argentine / Israeli / Rudolf Boelee, New Zealand / Russbelt Guerra, Peru / Sabina Nore, Austria / Sampo Kaikkonen, Finland / Santiago Ribeiro, Portugal / Sarah Zambiasi, Australia / Serge Sunne, Latvia / Sergey Tyukanov, Russia / Shahla Rosa, USA / Shoji Tanaka, Japan / Shan Zhulan, China / Shia Weltenmenge, Germany / Sio Shisio, Indonesia / Slavko Krunic, Serbia / Sônia Menna Barreto, Brazil / Steve Smith, USA / Stuart Griggs, UK / Svetlana Kislyachenko, Ukraine / Svetlana Ratova, Russia / Tatomir Pitariu, USA / Tersanszki Cornelia, Romania /Tim Roosen, Belgium / Ton Haring, Netherlands / Victor Lages, Portugal / Vu Huyen Thuong, Vietnam / Yamal Din, Morocco / Spain / Yuliya Patotskaya, Belarus / Yuri Tsvetaev, Russia / Zoltan Ducsai, Hungary / Zoran Velimanovic, Serbia.



50 countries: Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cuba, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Ukraine, Venezuela, Vietnam.

London, UK - Parallax Art Fair, which takes place at the newly refurbished

Chelsea Town Hall, King's Road, Chelsea, London, on Friday 22nd February,

7.30pm.

Coimbra, Portugal - International Surrealism Now

Phone:

+351 239718541

www.facebook.com/internationalsurrealismnow.org

Name: Santiago Ribeiro

Organization: Independent

Address: ESTRADA DA BEIRA 17, nº503, 5ºV, 3030-173, COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, UE, mobil number: 00351 964485027

Phone: +351964485027

Website: https://www.facebook.com/santiagoribeiroart

