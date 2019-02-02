A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on creating competent market entry strategies Through this article, Infiniti Research reveals how companies should select their market entry strategies and some best practices to create a winning strategy.

A closer look at the annals of business history shows that for every successful market entry, about four fail. This is the case not only for inexperienced startups but even several sophisticated corporation face the same fate. Furthermore, having a myopic focus on market entry strategies leads companies to commit fatal mistakes while making market entry decisions. Factors such as existing competition, cultural nuances, and price points of similar products are some of the key components to consider while formulating an effective market entry strategy.

How to create a winning market entry strategy

Research competition

The first step to build the best market entry strategy is to analyze the strategies, price points, and offerings of key competitors in an international market. This helps mold the company's offerings to resonate with the customers in a new market.

Understand culture and language

Cultural nuances may seem insignificant during the planning stages. However, it is essential to properly prepare to meet the needs of the local market. To avoid any unfortunate events that may occur due to lack of knowledge about the cultural difference of a new market, it is vital for companies to gain deep knowledge on the culture and language of a new market prior to developing their market entry strategies.

Create awareness and trust on social media

Social media is a great platform to promote new market entry strategies of the business. It is easier to gain a deep understanding of the customer's problems, needs, and lifestyle preferences on social media. This will help create social media campaigns where the company and their communications get noticed. Social media gives companies to contribute valuable content which solidifies their credibility, establishes customer loyalty, and builds brands awareness.

