





SINGAPORE, Feb 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Our long-awaited browser for DApps, App Square, is officially available in Infinito Wallet, version 2.4. With the release of this DApp 'store', Infinito Wallet is now more than the universal home for leading coins and tokens on the market, it has become the platform for innovative blockchain apps and services as well.Currently, App Square will support DApps built on Ethereum blockchain. Soon, DApps built on EOS, NEO, Ontology and more will be added to the Universal Wallet.At launch, App Square will come with five DApps, in the three categories below:- Exchange: Kyber Network, Nexo- Finance: Celsius Network- Compliance: Blockpass, CoinfirmKyber Network is a popular exchange where you can securely convert one crypto asset to another, and earn passive income with your crypto in different ways on 2 lending platforms. Nexo offers instant crypto-backed loans, free of hidden fees. You can deposit your crypto to Celsius Network and earn back interest. For convenience in profile and transaction risk management, Blockpass and Coinfirm are available on App Square as well.Listed DApps are seamlessly connected to Infinito Wallet so you can quickly and securely make payments using any crypto available in your wallet.To Begin:App Square will be displayed as 'Infinito Browser' in-app.Step 1: At Tab bar, tap BrowserStep 2: Agree to the T&C to startStep 3: Explore the list of DApps, or 'search'Step 4: Just Open and enjoyRemember that to use and perform transactions on a DApp, you will need a blockchain address of its platform in your wallet.There are 2 types of DApps, web-based apps that run on browsers, and native apps that can be downloaded onto your device via App Store and Google Play Store. Both of these are supported on App Square.We will update App Square frequently, bringing greater value to users by reaching out to community-favourite DApp creators. Any convenience you can think of: Games, Exchange, Crypto News and more. In doing this, Infinito Wallet becomes a truly a universal solution which enables our users to interact and enjoy all the benefits of blockchain.Get your DApp listed on App Square?If you have an awesome DApp and want to get instant users, apply to get it listed on App Square today via info@infinitowallet.io. Being listed means your DApp will be able to engage our massive community of more than 60,000 monthly active users among 400,000 downloads.Build your own DApp?For DApp developers, the Infinito team provides a development platform to help you create DApps easier and faster. 'Infinito Blockchain Platform' (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more.About DAppsDecentralized applications (DApps) operate on smart contract blockchains with no central server. These apps can serve a variety of functions such as Finance, Exchange, Game, Social, Compliance, Education, and more. As they are built on top of blockchains, DApps are more transparent and secure compared to regular apps in terms of payments and data storage.About Infinito WalletPositioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize the usage and potential of their cryptocurrencies. By selectively expanding our partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, we help support communities of developers and businesses with an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, our organization consists of more than 300 members including developers, designers, business and marketing specialists. We are promoting research on infrastructure for cryptocurrencies, and developers utilizing blockchain. Visit https://www.infinito.io, https://platform.infinito.io/ and https://www.infinitowallet.io.