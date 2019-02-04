sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

153,60 Euro		-1,40
-0,90 %
WKN: A0F57E ISIN: CH0002168083 Ticker-Symbol: P6X 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,53
157,42
03.02.
153,40
155,90
07:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG153,60-0,90 %