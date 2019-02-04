Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Update on Taq Taq PSC 04-Feb-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 Feburary 2019 Genel Energy plc Update on Taq Taq PSC Genel Energy plc ('Genel') is pleased to announce an update on activity at the Taq Taq Field (Genel 44% working interest). Testing of the TT-32 well has now completed. The well flowed oil from three separate zones, with a maximum individual zone flow rate of c.5,500 bopd with a 36/64" choke. The free water level was encountered at 1458 metres, which was 29 metres deeper than the pre-drill estimate and only 57 metres above the original field-wide FWL. The oil column at the TT-32 well location is 169 metres. TT-32 has further demonstrated the remaining potential on the flanks of Taq Taq Field. The well has now entered production at an initial rate of 3,100 bopd with a 24/64" choke, ahead of previous expectations. With the inclusion of this production, gross production from the Taq Taq Field is currently c.13,750 bopd. The horizontal sidetrack well TT-20z spud on 11 January. This well is targeting production from the Shiranish Formation on the western flank of the field, and drilling operations are expected to complete in mid-February. Three further wells are scheduled to be drilled in 2019, as Genel continues to target the flanks of the field with the aim of delivering a year-on-year production increase. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawi and Miran fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 7341 EQS News ID: 772021 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=772021&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2019 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)