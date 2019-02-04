Stockholm, February 4, 2019- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Toadman Interactive AB's shares (short name: TOAD) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Toadman Interactive AB belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 2nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2013, Toadman Interactive is a game development studio based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Oslo, Berlin and Tver. The company has a team of skilled developers with several years of experience in the industry and with several games released on their resumes. Its games are primarily developed for PC, X-Box and Playstation, but also for mobile. For more information, please visit www.toadmaninteractive.com. "During the last couple of years, I have seen Toadman being transformed from a couple of passionate game developers in a small studio until today when we have 90 developers in four countries," said Robin Flodin, CEO and co-founder of Toadman Interactive. "I am proud and salute the team and our advisors for making this possible. To be listed on Nasdaq is a big milestone for us, and gives us more opportunities to accelerate our growth strategy." "We welcome Toadman Interactive to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an interest from gaming companies looking to leverage Nasdaq First North as a platform for growth, and today's listing underlines that trend." Toadman Interactive AB has appointed Eminova Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------