X2O Media Adds New Media Player Hardware to Corporate Communications Solution Offering

X2O Media's Business Intelligence Solutions Will Be on Display at ISE 2019

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media today unveiled the addition of X2O Media-branded media players to their solution offering, taking the guesswork and risk out of choosing the right device for an enterprise's visual communication. The new media players, along with X2O Media's employee engagement solutions to enhance employee productivity, will be on display at this year's Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, being held 5-8 February in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, will also demonstrate their performance data visualization dashboards and team collaboration tools that allow enterprises to collaborate on tasks and projects across remote locations. Two companies in the STRATACACHE family will have marketing technology on display at ISE - X2O Media can be found in booth D245 in hall 15 and Scala in booth E160 in hall 8.

The X2O media players exceed business needs of optimal performance, stability and capability. X2O Media designed the players for optimal performance according to enterprise needs, drawing on the experience and expertise of STRATACACHE, who first launched media players in 2011, to develop and distribute the new media player hardware. The addition of X2O Media-branded media players gives enterprises a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to create, deploy and manage successful digital networks in a smarter, more streamlined way.

Mansour Brek, CEO at X2O Media, says the media players were engineered to round out X2O Media's full solution offering. "X2O media players are designed to deliver optimal hardware and software integration and performance while rounding out our full corporate communications solution offering," he said. "Having access to the expertise of the STRATACACHE family of companies allows us to develop and deliver a media player that meets the needs of enterprise communicators everywhere."

Learn more about the X2O Media Player-L at www.x2omedia.com/x2o-media-player-l.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services for the emerging visual communications and real-time data visualization market. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises engage with their employees and build brand awareness. By extending standard digital signage, X2O Media's next generation corporate communications solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver corporate information and performance dashboards for intelligent targeting to audiences on the screens they use most - their desktop and mobile devices. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. Learn more at X2OMedia.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704941/X2O_STRATACACHE_company_Logo.jpg