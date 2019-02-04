Partners Capital Opens Paris Office

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement of its West Coast Office, Partners Capital announces the addition of a European base to be opened in March 2019 in Paris, France. Partners Capital currently manages $4 billion of European assets which includes some of the company's largest charitable foundation clients and several senior partners at leading global investment firms.

The office will be headed by Edmondo Barletta, who has been based at the firm's London office since 2013 and is the client CIO for many of Partners Capital's largest private investors. Previously, Barletta worked at Bain Capital Private Equity in London and was a consultant at Bain & Company in Paris. He will be joined by a senior associate from the London team, a new senior investment professional and additional hires, as well as being supported by the 91-person London office.

The decision to open a European office was initially in anticipation of Brexit however it has since become a strategic priority of the firm given the opportunity set in Europe. The Paris office will support any service requirements to Partners Capital's European clients which may result from Brexit. Additionally, it will be a research and sourcing base for European asset managers across asset classes. Stan Miranda, Partners Capital founder and CEO, said: "This is a long overdue move to be closer to our existing clients, attractive investment opportunities and many new client opportunities on both the private client and institutional investor side." John Collis, Head of Partners Capital's European business, added: "Edmondo is ideally suited to drive this important growth initiative for Partners Capital based on his truly 'pan-European' character and experience in working with a diverse set of nationalities and investment approaches."

Edmondo Barletta, Head of the European office, said: "The addition of our Paris office is a logical investment to better serve the existing $4 billion of continental European clients and to prepare for our continued penetration of that market. It is a privilege to lead our European activities, and to work with some of the most sophisticated clients and investors in the industry. European investors increasingly realise the need for the most advanced institutional investment approach, and we are well poised to deliver this."

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 160 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets of $24 billion. Its institutional clients include 9 Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, Eton College, the Metropolitan Opera Company, the Research Foundation for the State University of New York, the Royal Academy of Arts, Milton Academy, the Hong Kong Cancer Fund and the Cancer Research Institute. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com.