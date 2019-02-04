Logitech Tap Brings One-touch Video to the World's Leading Collaboration Platforms

Logitech introduced Logitech Tap, a touch control display that makes collaboration rooms easy to deploy and use. Tap is part of pre-configured room solutions for major collaboration platform providers such as Google Hangouts Meet Hardware, Microsoft Teams Rooms (formerly Skype Room Systems), and Zoom Rooms. Like other Logitech conferencing equipment, Tap is built on open standards, enabling a broader set of integrations, for example with interactive whiteboards, room control functions, and more.

The tech challenges in meeting rooms, for example starting video calls and managing the remote control, have continued to plague workers despite advancements in conferencing technologies. With the addition of Tap, Logitech Room Solutions simplify the deployment and use of video conferencing in any meeting room. Coupled with intuitive software from leading collaboration service providers, it's easier than ever before to deliver functions like one-touch start, calendaring, and seamless content sharing.

"Over the past five years, we've changed the video conferencing market by bringing simple, high-quality, video devices to the masses. With Tap, we are extending our approach to meeting control," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. "In addition to enabling one-touch video with the world's leading collaboration providers, Tap challenges the complex and costly status quo of touch controllers by delivering an affordable, premium solution that can be used for a variety of applications well beyond video conferencing."

"Legacy meeting room control interfaces are far from ideal. Handheld remotes have too many buttons and are hard to use. AV controllers can be expensive and typically require custom programming. Generic tablets are more affordable, but need charging, rely on Wi-Fi, and often walk away," explained Ira M. Weinstein, managing partner at analyst firm Recon Research. "With Tap, Logitech is tackling the meeting room UI problem head on by offering a low-profile, enterprise-ready universal controller that works with any compute platform and collaboration app, yet is cost-effective enough to fit almost any budget."

As an integral component of Logitech Room Solutions, Tap couples the purpose-built utility and robust build quality of a meeting room touch control panel with the affordability and flexibility of a tablet. It delivers one-touch video calling simplicity for users in an IT-friendly design ideal for mass deployments. Logitech Room Solutions with Tap include all necessary components in one package: the Logitech Tap touch controller, a small form factor computer with room-optimized video conferencing software from Google, Microsoft or Zoom, and a Logitech conferencecam.

Featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen, HDMI input for content sharing, and robust cable retention, Logitech Tap is designed and engineered for reliable convenience in the meeting room. A range of table, riser and wall mounts offer tremendous placement flexibility, while in-wall rated cabling enables topologies and room layouts that please the eye as well as IT.

Pricing Availability

Logitech Tap is expected to be available globally in Spring 2019 as part of pre-configured room solutions for Google Hangouts Meet Hardware, Microsoft Teams Rooms (formerly Skype Room Systems), Zoom Rooms and other leading collaboration platforms. Customers may purchase a standalone unit at a suggested price of $999 in the U.S. For more information, please visit our blog.

