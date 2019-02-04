3PL recognised as a Certified Top Employer 2019

C.H. Robinson proudly announced today that they are officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019, in Poland.

Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees. This global programme has certified and recognised more than 1,500 Top Employers in 118 countries across five continents.

"At C.H. Robinson, being an employer of choice that grows and retains talent by providing an exceptional work environment is key for us," says Jeroen Eijsink, president Europe, at C.H. Robinson. "Through various programmes, such as our extensive onboarding, our various Learning Development courses, and our Leadership Development opportunities, we strive to achieve the highest employee satisfaction from the very first day a new employee starts their career with us."

Top Employers are organisations of the highest caliber that work hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. For the 2019 Top Employer award, companies were assessed with an extensive global best practices survey that assesses companies across 10 topics: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, Onboarding, Learning Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career Succession Management, Compensation Benefits, and Culture.

Top Employer CEO David Plink said that, "We believe that the 2019 certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognised as an employer of choice."

In Poland, C.H. Robinson offers access to international and domestic road transportation, bulk and foodtank services as well as specialized freight, air freight and ocean freight. Our skilled and dedicated team focuses on serving its customers to provide a consistent experience in transportation and logistics. Across Europe, C.H. Robinson offers a wide portfolio of career opportunities over multiple business units such as internships, strategic sales, and account management. Additionally, the company offers various opportunities in their IT and software development departments.

