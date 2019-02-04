--- New venture expands on collaborations between Juvenescence and The Buck ---

Juvenescence, a biopharmaceutical development company focused on therapeutics for aging, and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging announce a new collaboration with the formation of BHB Therapeutics, Ltd, a joint venture. The company will focus on novel approaches to inducing a state of ketosis, which may have protective effects against age-related disease.

"There is substantial evidence to support the hypothesis that ketogenesis plays a role in preventative medicine," said Eric Verdin, MD, President and CEO of the Buck Institute."We are delighted to be building on our existing relationship with Juvenescence in this new venture."

BHB Therapeutics is based on research conducted in the labs of Eric Verdin, MD and John Newman, MD, PhD. The work centers on the emerging signalling functions of a metabolite created by the body during fasting or exercise, the ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB). They have discovered that BHB helps the body respond to stresses, and that long-term exposure to ketone bodies using a ketogenic diet can extend healthy lifespan in model systems. "I am pleased to start this journey to turn exciting science into therapies that help improve and maintain health throughout our lifespan," said Buck Professor Newman.

"Juvenescence is focused on developing and commercializing products that have strong evidence of providing material benefit to an aging population. We believe that some of the compounds identified by Dr. Verdin and Dr. Newman have unique qualities that could provide real benefit," said Gregory Bailey, MD, the CEO of Juvenescence. "Most Juvenescence therapies will follow a traditional regulatory pathway. We are excited by the prospect of working with scientists at the Buck to bring these compounds to people in the near term."

Commenting on the announcement, Founder and Chairman of Juvenescence and Buck Board Member Jim Mellon said that "preventative medicine is a key element of the health strategy required to treat aging effectively. We believe that this project has the potential to help extend people's healthspan."

About BHB Therapeutics. Ltd

BHB Therapeutics Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics derived from the ketone body ß-hydroxybutyrate that will slow the aging process. BHB seeks to target aging by understanding and amplifying the benefits of healthy living for all. BHB is a privately held British Virgin Islands company with an office in the Isle of Man.

About the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

Our success will ultimately change healthcare. At the Buck, we aim to end the threat of age-related diseases for this and future generations by bringing together the most capable and passionate scientists from a broad range of disciplines to identify and impede the ways in which we age. An independent, nonprofit institution, our goal is to increase human health span, or the healthy years of life. Globally recognized as the pioneer and leader in efforts to target aging, the number one risk factor for serious diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, macular degeneration, heart disease, and diabetes, the Buck wants to help people live better longer. Learn more at: https://buckinstitute.org.

About Juvenescence, Ltd.

Juvenescence Limited is a life science and biotech company developing therapies to increase healthy human longevity. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team are highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs and investors with a significant history of success in the life sciences sector. Juvenescence will create, partner with or invest in new companies with aging or age-related therapeutics, by in-licensing compounds from academia and industry, or forming joint ventures to develop therapeutics for longevity. Juvenescence believes that recent advances in science have greatly improved our understanding of the biology of aging and seeks to develop therapeutics with the possibility of slowing, halting or potentially reversing elements of aging.

