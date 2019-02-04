Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] with Kepler Capital Markets SA, the following means were attributable to the liquidity contract at December 31, 2018:

286,000 shares

€2,661,272.47

It is reminded that at June 30, 2018, the following means appeared in the contract:

107,500 shares

€11,691,339.76

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications(Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting)and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

