Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $37.2 Billion Electric Truck Market

LONDON, February 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Electric Truck Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Truck Type (Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), by Power Type (Battery Electric Truck (BET), Hybrid Electric Truck (HET), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Truck (PHET), Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Truck (HCET), by Application (On-Road, Off-Road), by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jp )
Are you looking for a definitive report on the emerging $37.2bnelectric truck market?
You will receive a highly granular market analysis segmented by region, by truck type and by application, providing you with that complete industry outlook, essential for your business strategy.
Key Benefits
• Discover Where the Electric Truck Business Opportunities Are
• 147 Tables, Charts, And Graphs Reveal Market Data Allowing You to Target Your Strategy More Effectively
• Understand How the Electric Truck Market Will Develop
• Global, Regional and Electric Truck Submarket Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 Illustrate the Market Progression
• See Which Electric Truck Type Submarkets Will Expand From 2019-2029
• Medium Duty Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Heavy Duty Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Find Which Electric Truck Power Type Submarkets Will Thrive From 2019-2029
• Battery Electric Truck (BET) Forecast 2019-2029
• Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Forecast 2019-2029
• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Truck (PHET) Forecast 2019-2029
• Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Electric Truck (HCET) Forecast 2019-2029
• Learn Which Electric Truck Application Submarkets Will Expand From 2019-2029
• On-Road Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Off-Road Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Locate the Regional Electric Truck Market Opportunities From 2019-2029. Focused Regional Electric Truck Forecasts and Analysis Explore the Future Opportunities
North America Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• US Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of North America Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
Europe Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• France Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
Asia Pacific Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• China Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
Middle East & Africa Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• GCC Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of MEA Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
Latin America Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Latin America Electric Truck Forecast 2019-2029
• Evaluate the Factors Influencing Electric Truck Market Dynamics
• Research and development (R&D) strategy
• Technological issues and constraints.
• Supply and demand dynamics
• Regulatory factors
• Environmental factors
• Discover who the leading 12 Electric Truck companies are
• Examine competitive positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.
• BYD Company Limited
• Daimler
• Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd.
• Hino Motors, Ltd.
• Isuzu Motors Ltd.
• Navistar International Corp.
• PACCAR, Inc.
• Renault Trucks
• Volkwagen
• Zenith Motors
• Alke
• Nikola Corporation
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/electric-truck-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Alcopa Group
Alke
Allianz
Allison Transmission
Ambev
American LaFrance.
Amminex
Anheuser-Busch
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC)
Asbury Automotive Group
Audi
Audi (China) Enterprise Management
Automobili Lamborghini
BAE Systems
BAIC Motor Corporation
Baidu
Banque PSA
Beijing Automotive Industry Company
Beijing BYD Mould Co., Ltd
Beijing Electric Vehicle Company
Bentley Motor Cars.
Berg
Berge Group
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Blue Diamond Truck.
BMW
Bogdan
Bosch
BYD (HK) Co., Ltd.
BYD America Corp.
BYD Auto Company Limited
BYD Canada Company Limited
BYD Company Limited
BYD DENMARK ApS
BYD Electronic (International) Co., Ltd
BYD Electronics India Private Limited
BYD Electronics Romania S.R.L founded
BYD Europe B.V.
BYD Finland Oy
BYD Group
BYD Hungary Kft.
BYD Japan Co., Ltd.
BYD Lithium Battery Co., Ltd.
Camiones y Motores Internacional de Mexico (CMI)
car2go Europe GmbH
Caterpillar
Celadon Trucking Services
Cepsa
China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.,
Chrysler
Cinteo GmbH
CJSC SOLLERS-ISUZU
Cloudera
Conquest Motorhomes
Continental Diesel Systems US
Continental Mfg. Company
Cooper
Corporacion Nacional del Radiodeterminacion (CNR)
Cummins
DAF Trucks.
Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)
Daimler AG
Daimler Commercial Vehicles (Thailand)
Daimler Financial Services.
Daimler Mobility Services
DHL
DHL Express USA.
Dina Camiones (Mexico)
Dongfeng Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Dongfeng Chaoyang Diesel
Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles Co., Ltd.
Dongfeng EV
Dongfeng Honda Automobile Company
Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co Ltd
Dongfeng Motor Co Ltd.
Dongfeng Motor Corporation
Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd.
Dongfeng Motor Limited (DFL)
Dongfeng Motor Trade Corporation
Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance (DNAF)
Dongfeng OV
Dongfeng PCF
Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Company
Dongfeng Special Commercial Vehicle Company
Doosan Infracore
DRB Hicom
Ducati do Brasil Industria e Comercio de Motocicletas.
Ducati Motor Holding
Eaton
Education Logistics
eGT New Energy Automotive Co Ltd,
EOS
Eurazeo
Euromobil
Europcar Group
Europcar International
FAW
FAW-Volkswagen
Ford Motor
Garuda Mataram Motor
GAZ Group
General Motors Brazil
General Motors Company (GM)
GM South Africa
GM-Isuzu Camiones Andinos de Colombia, i
Google
Gulf Stream Coach
HERE
Hermes
Heycar
Hino Motor Sales, Australia
Hino Motors International (USA),
Hino Motors Manufacturing (USA)
Hino Motors, Ltd.
Holley Performance Products
Honda
Horton
Huawei
IC Bus
Indigen Armor
INDOMOBIL
Indomobil.
International Engine
International Military and Government
IONITY
Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia
Isuzu Australia Limited (IAL)
Isuzu Automotive
Isuzu Automotive Europe
Isuzu Benelux
Isuzu Iberia
Isuzu Motors America, Inc.
Isuzu Motors America, L.L.C.
Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. (IMCT)
Isuzu Motors India Private Limited
Isuzu Motors International Operations Thailand (IMIT)
Isuzu Motors Ltd.
Isuzu Motors Polska (ISPOL)
Isuzu Motors Saudi Arabia (IMSAC)
Isuzu Network
Isuzu North America
Isuzu Truck (UK) Limited,
Isuzu Truck South Africa (ITSA)
Isuzu, P.T. Arya Kharisma
Itochu Corporation
Izzo Group
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Jiangling Motors
Kenworth trucks
KPIT
LeasePlan.
Lei Shing Hong
Leyland Trucks
Li Shufu
Long Ri Bus,
Luxoft
Mahindra & Mahindra.
Mahindra Navistar Automotives (MNAL)
Mahindra Navistar Engines Pvt Ltd (MNEPL)
MAN
MAN FORCE Trucks.
MAN Nutzfahrzeuge
MAN Truck & Bus
Maxion International Motors
Mazda Motor Corporation
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz do Brasil
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Meritor, Inc.
MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co,
Mitsubishi
Modec
Monaco Coach
Monopoly
MWM International Industria De Motores Da America Do Sul
MWM International Motores
Navistar Defence Canada,
Navistar Defense, LLC,
Navistar Engine Group
Navistar Financial (NFC)
Navistar International Corporation
Navistar-Modec EV Alliance.
NC2 Global
Nikola Corporation
Nikola Motor Company
Nissan Diesel
Nissan Motor
Octagon International Services
Ogihara Corp.;
OJSC Severstal Auto
Otokar
P.T. Astra International
P.T. Pantja Motor
PACCAR Inc.
PACCAR Kenworth Truck
Peterbilt Motors Company (PACCAR, Inc.)
Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras
PFS
Porsche
Porsche Automobil Holding (Porsche SE)
Porsche Engineering Group
Porsche Holding Salzburg (PHS)
Premium AEROTEC
Proterra
PSA Peugeot Citroen Group (PSA)
PSW Automotive Engineering
Pure Power Technologies
Qingling Motors
Rally
Renault Trucks
Renault-Nissan Alliance
Robert Bosch
Russian Machines
SAIC
SAIC Motor Corporation
Samsung
San Marino Onibus e Implementos (San Marino),
San Marino Onibus e Implementos Ltda (Neobus).
SANY Heavy Industries
Scania Commercial Vehicles India
Scania.
SEAT.
Shanghai Volkswagen (SVW)
Shanghai Volkswagen Powertrain
Shaw Tracking
Shell
SinoMOS Semiconductor (Ningbo) Inc
SKODA automobilova.
Smith Electric Vehicles
SML Isuzu Limited (SMLI)
Sojitz
Sollers
Sollers-Isuzu
Soul Machines
Sprint
Swift Transportation
Tao Capital Partner
Tatra
TenCate Advanced Composites USA
Terranova GTS
Tesla Inc.
Thor Industries
TIBCO Software
TomTom
Toshiba
Toyota Motor Corporation
TransAm Trucking
TransPower
Truck Center Hauser
Via
ViaVan
Voith
Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen Canada
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Volkswagen de Mexico
Volkswagen do Brasil
Volkswagen FAW Engine
Volkswagen Financial Services
Volkswagen Group
Volkswagen Group Malaysia
Volkswagen Group of America
Volkswagen of America
Volkswagen Truck & Bus
Volocopter
Volvo AB
VW
Waberer's International
what3words.
Workhorse Custom Chassis
ZAO Severstal Avto-Isuzu
Zenith Motors
Zhengzhou Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Organisations Mentioned
Afghan National Army
Afghan National Security Forces
Afghanistan National Police
American Gear Manufacturers Association
Andhra Pradesh State Government
Canadian Department of National Defense
CARB
Chung-Ang University
European Automobile Manufacturers Association
Green Truck Association
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
Industrial Truck Association
International Energy Agency
Iraqi Ministry of Defense
Iraq's Ministry of Industry and Minerals
Israel Ministry of Defense
Lithuanian Armed Forces
Loughborough University
Luxembourg Army
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
NATO Maintenance and Supply Agency (NAMSA)
North America Council For Freight Efficiency
Pacific Air Forces (Department of the Air Force
Research Council of Canada
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)
Seattle Electric Vehicle Association
Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV)
the US Marine Corps Systems Command
UK Ministry of Defense
University of Beirut
University of Illinois
University of Michigan
University of Munich
University of Rhode Island
University of South Florida
US Army
US Army TACOM Life Cycle Management Command
US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM)
US Environmental Protection Agency
US Marines
US Postal Service (USPS)
US Special Operations Command (SOCOM)
World Nuclear Association
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com