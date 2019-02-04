C.H. Guenther Son LLC (CHG) today announced it has acquired Wback GmbH (Wback). Headquartered in Bönen, Germany, Wback is one of the most modern large-scale bakeries for soft rolls in Europe. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Wback supplies leading quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and food retailers from its two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bönen and Leipheim, Germany. The business will continue to operate under the Wback brand with production out of its existing facilities.

CHG, a San Antonio-based producer of branded and private-label food products, is owned by Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) along with management and other co-investors. With the acquisition, CHG now has more than 3,500 employees in 22 food manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe.

Matthias Geißler, Managing Director of Wback, said, "CHG's broad capability set, global manufacturing expertise and focus on product quality will allow Wback to continue providing the best service to our customers while also expanding our geographic distribution."

Dale Tremblay, CEO of CHG, said, "Matthias and the entire Wback team have done a tremendous job growing Wback into a market-leading bun producer. They have remained focused on the customer with a commitment to product quality. We look forward to continuing to invest in the European market and providing value for customers."

Chris Trick, principal at Pritzker Private Capital, added, "CHG has consistently proven their ability to grow, both organically and through acquisition. We are pleased to welcome the Wback team to CHG."

About C.H. Guenther Son: San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther Son is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and "just baked from scratch" flavor for nearly 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 3,500 people in 22 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and select consumer markets. CHG's well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. Visit us at CHG.com.

About Wback: Headquartered in Bönen, Germany, Wback is a leading supplier of fresh hamburger and hotdog buns to foodservice and retail customers. Operating out of state-of-the-art, highly automated facilities in Bönen and Leipheim, Wback is an industry leader in soft bun production. Wback's customers are found throughout Germany and surrounding countries across Europe. For more information, visit Wback.de.

About Pritzker Private Capital: Pritzker Private Capital acquires and operates middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

