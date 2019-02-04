Deep Fryers Market Size Worth $625.1 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 2.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deep fryers market size is expected to reach USD 625.1 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR 2.8% over a forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to be driven by growing fast food industry and popularity of E-commerce retail. Moreover, high demand for the product from North America owing to rising preference for convenience food and on-the-go fast food is propelling the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America dominated the global deep fryers market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025

China is the fastest growing country in the Asia Pacific market on account of growing popularity of ready to eat food, rising disposable income, and enhancing standard of living

E-commerce distribution channel segment is potentially fueling the market growth owing to the increasing number of internet users globally

Companies undertake various strategic initiatives to boost their market share. For instance, in January 2017 , National Presto Industries, Inc. announced the sale of the assets of its absorbent product segment, Presto Absorbent Products, Inc. (PAPI), to Drylock Technologies, Ltd. a private Belgian company that manufactures and sells private adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, and label diaper products in Europe .

Read 95 page research report with TOC on "Deep Fryers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (2L, 2L-5L), By Product (Commercial, Household), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Distributors, E-commerce), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

Consumers supplement their regular meals with fried food products, such as fried chicken and French fires among various other products. Thus, changing consumer lifestyle, especially in terms of eating habits, and rising need for ready to eat food are expected to drive the demand in the region, which, in turn, is likely to boost global deep fryer market over the forecast period. In addition, consumers are also becoming increasingly aware regarding health and wellness and, thus, are preferring food fried at home as opposed to fried food sold at fast food chains. This is expected to positively impact the demand for small deep fryers, such as the ones with a two-liter frying capacity, over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, commercial deep fryer held the largest market share in 2017. Changing dynamics of fast food market are expected to positively impact the demand for these products during the forecast period. Over the past few years, there has been a diversity in fast food restaurants. Players such as Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and McDonald's among others are operating in the fast food market. These companies are continuously expanding their market reach and inaugurating new stores across the globe. Such fast food chains are the major consumers of deep fryers.



2 liter to 5 liter was the dominant segment on the basis of type of deep fryers. Growing fast food industry across the globe is projected to boost the demand over the forecast period. There are certain concerns among consumers regarding the ill-effects of fried food consumption. To mitigate such concerns, food chains market their products as safe and free from artificial colors. This trend is expected to influence customers to consume fried food, which is anticipated to bode well for the overall market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global deep fryers market on the basis of type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Deep Fryer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

2L



2L-5L



5L-8L



8L-14L



Over 14L

Deep Fryer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Commercial



Household



Others

Deep Fryer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Direct Sales



Distributers



E-commerce



Others

Deep Fryer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

