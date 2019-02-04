As of February 5, 2019, the following instruments issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change market segment, short names and trading codes. ISIN Current Market New Market New Short New Trading Segment Segment Name Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000426972 STO Corporate Bonds STO Mortgage SEBO459 SEBO459 8 Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000454537 STO Corporate Bonds STO Mortgage SEBO464 SEBO464 4 Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000599956 STO Corporate Bonds STO Mortgage SEB 475 SEB_475 2 Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000806639 STO Corporate Bonds STO Mortgage SEB476 SEB476 3 Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000873146 STO Corporate Bonds STO Mortgage SEB 477 SEB_477 7 Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE000381570 STO Corporate Bonds STO Mortgage SEBO454 SEBO454 3 Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB