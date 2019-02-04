Cold Pressed Juice Market Growth to be Propelled by Increasing Cases of Diabetic Patients, Fatness Problems, and Increasing Dietary & Health Concerns Among Clinicians: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Cold-pressed juice implies usage of a hydraulic press to extract juice from vegetables and fruit, different from further procedures such as single auger or centrifugal. The factors that propel the growth of the Cold Pressed Juice Market include growing number of diabetic patients, fatness problems, growing dietary and health concerns among clinicians, changing lifestyle, and beauty and detoxifying benefits offered by juice. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market include high price of cold pressed juice.

Cold Pressed Juice Market may be explored by nature, type, distribution channel, and geography. Cold Pressed Juice Market may be explored by nature as Conventional, and Organic. The "Organic" segment led the Cold Pressed Juice Market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. Cold Pressed Juice Market could be explored based on type as Mixed Fruits and Vegetables, Fruits, and Vegetables. The "Mixed fruits and vegetables" segment led the Cold Pressed Juice Market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to high demand and rising concerns concerning numerous health issues.

Cold Pressed Juice Market could be explored based on distribution channel as Hyper/Super Market, Convenience Stores, Internet Selling, and Retail/Grocery Stores. The "Hyper/Super Market" segment led the Cold Pressed Juice Market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. Cold Pressed Juice Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Europe and North America accounted for the major share of the Cold Pressed Juice Market Size in 2018 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

Access 92 page research report with TOC on "Cold Pressed Juice Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/cold-pressed-juice-markets-market

The key players contributing in the robust growth of the Cold Pressed Juice Market comprise Pressed Juicery, Evergreen Juices Inc., Suja Life, Liquiteria, PepsiCo Inc., Evolution Fresh, LLC, JustPressed, Hain BluePrint, Inc., Organic Avenue, Organic Press Juices, and Juice Generation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. US markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cold Pressed Juice Markets support better nutrition.

An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the Cold Pressed Juice markets as people turn to good nutrition as a supplement to medications. Changing lifestyle impacts the market. The cold pressed juice market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: raw juices and HPP. The HPP is packaged in plastic.

Independent brands comprise a higher percentage than is usual for other markets. The cold pressed juice market is comprised in part of smaller stores and from sources that operate as small entities. In other markets it is usually the case that the known brands dominate a market. What is different here with cold pressed juices is that cold pressed juice is better when it is really fresh. This requirement mitigates against large company usual methodical, slow ways of working. It is even more difficult than the milk market when the juice is not pasteurized.

A $4.3 billion market in the US in 2017 is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2024, growing in response to demand for food that has more nutrition in it and is tasty.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Pepsico Naked Juice Company



Coca Cola / Odwalla



Hain BluePrint Inc.



Starbucks / Evolution Fresh



Suja Life , LLC

, LLC

Pressed Juicery



Juice Generation



Florida Bottling



Drink Daily Greens



Liquiteria

Key Topics

Cold Pressed Juice Markets



Spoilage



Sugar



HPP



Raw



Plastic Bottles



Glass Bottles



Retail



Convenience Store



On-:Line



Business Travelers / Airport / Hotel



Trendy Metropolis Foot Traffic



Big Box Stores



Elite Athletes



Whole Foods / Amazon,



Nutrition



Snacks

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Pea Protein Market

Organic Potato Starch Market

Almond Flour Market

Carbonated Bottled Water

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: http://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: http://www.radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/