Glycols Market Size Worth $47.26 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glycols market size is projected to reach USD 47.26 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Recovering end-use industries in developed nations is a key driving factor for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of volume, the global market volume was estimated at 20.57 million tons in 2018. It is likely to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025

Asia Pacific accounted for over 44.0% of the global demand in 2018, with China and India being major consumers in the region

In 2018, Monoethylene glycol (MEG) accounted for over 85.0% of the total ethylene glycol demand. MEG is widely used in polyester fibers and antifreeze formulations

Globally, around 5.5. billion gallons of glycols are produced every year and the production rate is growing at the rate of approximately 200 million gallons per year

EPA has listed glycol waste as hazardous and estimates only 12.0% of used antifreeze is recycled every year

Major glycol manufacturers include BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant AG, and Huntsman Corporation

Many glycol products are nowadays aiming at recycling and reusing to comply with stringent environmental and sustainability regulations, especially in North America and Europe.

Read 102 page research report with TOC on "Glycol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ethylene, Propylene), By Application (Automotive, HVAC, Textiles, Polyester Fibers & Resins, Airline), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glycols-market

Ethylene glycol is used in several applications that entail intermediaries for solvent couplers, resins, for freeze point depression, and humectants. These points of applications are crucial in manufacturing of a wide range of products that include polyester resins, coolants, antifreeze formulations, heat transfer fluids, latex paints, paper, textiles, cosmetic formulations, leather, solvents, electrolytic capacitors, and APIs.

Obtainability of bio-based glycols manufactured by ethylene and propylene glycol molasses as substitutes in various applications, combined with volatility in raw material (petrochemicals and crude oils) prices, is expected to limit market growth over the forecast period. Glycol manufacturing companies are engaged in developing innovative solutions in the form of new products, increasing processing efficiency, and developing tailored supply chain solutions.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

Grand View Research has segmented the global glycols market on the basis of product, application, and region.

Glycols Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Ethylene Glycol



Monoethylene Glycol





Diethylene Glycol





Triethylene Glycol



Propylene Glycol

Glycols Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Auto Retail





Auto Traditional





Heavy-duty





Specialty Applications



HVAC



Textiles



Airlines



Medical



Pipeline Maintenance



Polyester Fibers & Resins



Food & Beverages



Others

Glycols Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





New England







Mid-Atlantic







East North Central







West North Central







South Atlantic







East South Central







West South Central







West





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Paraffin Wax Market - Paraffin Wax Market is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years owing to its growing application in candles, packaging and cosmetic industry.

- Paraffin Wax Market is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years owing to its growing application in candles, packaging and cosmetic industry. Wax Melts Market - The global wax melts market is expected to grow on account of rising focus on the longevity of fragrances.

- The global wax melts market is expected to grow on account of rising focus on the longevity of fragrances. Leather Chemicals Market - Increasing premium leather products demand is projected to positively influence the global leather chemicals market over the forecast period.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter