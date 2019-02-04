Sphygmomanometer Market to be Driven by Rising Hypertension Cases and Cardiovascular Diseases, Industry Forecast Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sphygmomanometer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The diagnosis of hypertension should be purely based on blood pressure measurements taken at various intervals, hence blood pressure is usually extemporaneous. Rise in awareness regarding hazards of mercury on health, the use of standard mercury sphygmomanometer must be used with precaution.

The standard mercury sphygmomanometer is primarily used for calibration of aneroid and digital sphygmomanometer for routine use. Blood pressure measurements taken outside the clinic may offer valuable information for prior evaluation of patients with history of hypertension and monitoring the response to that treatment. During ambulatory blood. Sphygmomanometer market is driven by rise in hypertension cases and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the market growth is highly stimulated by rise in prevalence of blood disorders across the globe. Rise in geriatric population and emergence of home care practices is more likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

By product category, market is divided into wrist electronic sphygmomanometer and arm electronic sphygmomanometer. Arm electronic sphygmomanometer accounts for a significant market share during the forecast period due to high preference. Geographical segmentation for sphygmomanometer industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are most likely to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to rise in cases of blood disorders.

Browse research report with TOC on "Global Sphygmomanometer Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/sphygmomanometer-market

North American and European markets are more likely to account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to presence of key players, proper medical infrastructure and rise in geriatric population with demand for home care medical attention. The key players profiled in the sphygmomanometer market report are Rudolf Riester, Welch Allyn, Omron, Yuwell, A&D Co, Microlife, Yousheng Medical Electronics Shanghai, Nissei, Citizen, Lifesense, Panasonic and Onetouch.

Market Segment:

Key Types

Electronic Sphygmomanometer



Aneroid Sphygmomanometer



Mercury Sphygmomanometer

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2023?



What are the key factors driving the global Sphygmomanometer market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the Sphygmomanometer market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Dry Powder Inhaler Market

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Device Market

Resectoscope Market

Disposable Syringe Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/