Natalie Summit Joins Forces with Fountain Hills Recovery in Arizona

Summit, Who Spent 20 Years Working with the Scottsdale Police Department, will be developing the First Responder PATH to Recovery Program with Fountain Hills Recovery

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / The founders, John and Natalie Salem, of Fountain Hills Recovery, a substance abuse treatment center located in Fountain Hills, Arizona, are pleased to announce that Natalie Summit, LPC has joined their team to develop the First Responders PATH to Recovery Program, which is due to open May 2019.

To learn more about Fountain Hills Recovery (FHR) and the inpidualized drug and alcohol treatment programs that they offer currently, please visit www.fountainhillsrecovery.com.

Summit noted, after serving 20 years with the Scottsdale Police Department as a Police Crisis Intervention Specialist, she had retired but was not yet ready to end her service of helping others. She knew that she still had the energy and passion to continue to help people, but this time, she desired to help her brothers and sisters in Public Safety, specifically those with addiction and mental health concerns. "I was ecstatic to be presented with an opportunity to join forces with Fountain Hills Recovery, a family owned facility, to help develop a treatment program dedicated to serving those First Responders who serve selflessly to help others." Natalie Summit presents with lived experience and is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Arizona.

Co-Founder/owner Natalie Marston Salem is the daughter of a California Fire Captain who lost his battle with addiction. Both Natalie Summit and Salem bring a personal and family perspective to the equation and can speak to the totality of substance abuse and the effect on the family and community.

Summit states that she is committed to designing a culturally sensitive First Responders addiction treatment program utilizing all the intel gathered in her research and connections. "Ultimately, First Responders PATH to Recovery will be the treatment program that I would have come to when I decided to address my own addiction issues."

About Fountain Hills Recovery:

Fountain Hills Recovery (FHR) is an Arizona Licensed Facility, as well as a Joint Commission Accredited Center, that specializes in Substance and Alcohol Abuse treatment. In addition, FHR excels in Trauma work and other Dual Diagnosis issues. For more information, please visit https://www.fountainhillsrecovery.com/.

Fountain Hills Recovery

16872 E Ave. of the Fountains, Suite 204

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Contact:

Natali Salem

natalie@fountainhillsrecovery.com

800-715-2004

SOURCE: Fountain Hills Recovery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534333/Natalie-Summit-Joins-Forces-with-Fountain-Hills-Recovery-in-Arizona