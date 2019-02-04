Starch and Starch Product Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to High Demand From End Users: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Starch and Starch Product Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Starch is also termed as "amylum" is a polymeric carbohydrate with a large number of glucose units like amylose and amylopectin. It is granular, white, organic chemical mainly produced by all green plants and serves the plant as a reserve food supply. It is insoluble in alcohol, cold water, and other solvents. Its chemical formula is (C6H10O5) n. The main source of starch is corn (maize) in comparison with other sources like rice, wheat, tapioca, and potato. Starch and starch product market is segmented based on type, product type, distribution channel, and region. Resistant starch, slowly digesting starch, rapidly digesting starch, and other types could be explored in Starch and Starch Product in the forecast period. Wheat, maize, potato, manioc (cassava), cereal, bread, legumes, cake, and other product types could be explored in starch and starch product in the forecast period. Maize sector may account for the significant market share of Starch and Starch Product and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand from consumers.

The market may be categorized based on supermarket & hypermarket, retail stores, online store, and others could be explored in the forecast period. Based on end-user the starch and starch product is classified into the food industry, bakery, and others. Starch and starch product market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, North America may account for the significant market share of starch and starch product and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region and high demand from end users. The United States is a major consumer in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of starch and starch product market are Everest Starch (Ind) Pvt. Ltd., Angel Starch And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Agri International LLC, National Food, A.M Food Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tate & Lyle, Roquette. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The report package Global Starch and Starch Product Market to 2021 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for starches and starch products in the world. Along with a global starches and starch products market report, the package includes country reports from the following countries: Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States.

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Maize (corn) starch



Manioc (cassava) starch



Potato starch



Wheat starch



Inulin



Wheat gluten



Maize (corn) oil (crude)



Other maize (corn) oil



Glucose and glucose syrup



Chemically pure fructose



Other fructose and fructose syrup



Tapioca and substitutes



Dextrins and other modified starches



Other starches and starch products

