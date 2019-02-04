Changes to Nomination Committee for SEB

SEB announced the composition of the Nomination Committee on 20 September 2018.

Javiera Ragnartz, representing AMF, is leaving AMF and is also leaving the Nomination Committee.

AMF has appointed Anders Oscarsson to be their new representative in the Nomination Committee for SEB.

The Nomination Committee now has the following composition:

Petra Hedengran, Investor, Chairman

Magnus Billing, Alecta

Lars Heikensten, Trygg-Stiftelsen

Anders Oscarsson, AMF

Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board, SEB

Tomas Nicolin is additional member of the Committee.

SEB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)8 763 8319

christoffer.geijer@seb.se (mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se) Press contact

Laurence Westerlund, Press Officer

+46 (0)8 763 8627

laurence.westerlund@seb.se (mailto:laurence.westerlund@seb.se)





