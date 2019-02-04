Changes to Nomination Committee for SEB

SEB announced the composition of the Nomination Committee on 20 September 2018.
Javiera Ragnartz, representing AMF, is leaving AMF and is also leaving the Nomination Committee.
AMF has appointed Anders Oscarsson to be their new representative in the Nomination Committee for SEB.
The Nomination Committee now has the following composition:
Petra Hedengran, Investor, Chairman
Magnus Billing, Alecta
Lars Heikensten, Trygg-Stiftelsen
Anders Oscarsson, AMF
Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board, SEB
Tomas Nicolin is additional member of the Committee.
SEB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019.
|For further information, please contact
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)8 763 8319
christoffer.geijer@seb.se (mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se)
|Press contact
Laurence Westerlund, Press Officer
+46 (0)8 763 8627
laurence.westerlund@seb.se (mailto:laurence.westerlund@seb.se)
