sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,172 Euro		-0,074
-0,80 %
WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEB AB A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,20
9,237
13:53
9,202
9,232
13:51
04.02.2019 | 12:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Changes to Nomination Committee for SEB

SEB announced the composition of the Nomination Committee on 20 September 2018.

Javiera Ragnartz, representing AMF, is leaving AMF and is also leaving the Nomination Committee.

AMF has appointed Anders Oscarsson to be their new representative in the Nomination Committee for SEB.

The Nomination Committee now has the following composition:

Petra Hedengran, Investor, Chairman
Magnus Billing, Alecta
Lars Heikensten, Trygg-Stiftelsen
Anders Oscarsson, AMF
Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board, SEB

Tomas Nicolin is additional member of the Committee.

SEB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019.

For further information, please contact
Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)8 763 8319
christoffer.geijer@seb.se (mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se) 		Press contact
Laurence Westerlund, Press Officer
+46 (0)8 763 8627
laurence.westerlund@seb.se (mailto:laurence.westerlund@seb.se)
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2018, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,568bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,699bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com).

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2233318/878482.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SEB via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)